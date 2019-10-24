Africa under the spotlight at Saudi investment jamboree

Policy makers and business leaders from across the Arab World, Africa, North America and Europe have addressed delegates in Riyadh at the third edition of Future Investment Initiative.

The focus was on the importance of creating genuinely global platforms and new models for tomorrow.

In a panel focusing on the future of Africa, Muhammadu Buhari, president of Nigeria, Mahamadou Issoufou, president of Niger, and Uhuru Kenyatta, president of Kenya, discussed a roadmap to promote universal connectivity and intracontinental trade, with a goal to drive inclusive growth and public-sector reform.

Kenyatta stated, “Africa wants to be a friend to all and is open to business” and was met with a round of applause by the audience.

Inspiring new generations was the focal point of conversation in the afternoon panels examining the move toward deep tech, the future of space exploration and the world of entertainment.

Astronaut Terry Virts told the audience about the reaction he sees internationally, saying: “I speak around the world, and there’s excitement everywhere I go.”

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, chairman, Saudi General Sports Authority, also pointed to the demand that the country’s young population was creating in the sports industry, highlighting that “with 70 per cent of the Saudi population under the age of 35, there is a demand for sporting events and they’re a platform for growth – we aim to create 130,000 jobs by 2030.”

More Information

The Future Investment Initiative is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment.

It is focused on utilising investment to drive growth opportunities, enable innovation and disruptive technologies, and address global challenges.

The third edition of FII will continue building active, global networks of influential decision makers to explore the emerging industries that will shape the global economy and investment landscape over the coming decades.

The Public Investment Fund is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world, enabling the creation of new sectors and opportunities that will shape the future global economy, while driving the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia.

PIF is building a world-class, diversified portfolio through investments in attractive, long-term opportunities across sectors and asset classes at both the domestic and international level.

For more information about the FII 2019 program and speakers, visit the FII website.

Images: Future Investment Initiative