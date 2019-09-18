Acimovic appointed general manager with Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences has appointed Nemo Acimovic to the role of general manager.

A bonafide leader and industry visionary, Acimovic will bring decades of experience and a strategic perspective to his new role at the 677-room property.

He has 28-years of experience in the hospitality sector and a proven track record in leading international luxury hotels in the Middle East, Australia and Europe.

Beginning his career with Hilton Sydney in the food and beverage department, he then relocated to the United Arab Emirates in 2006 as director of food and beverage at Hilton Abu Dhabi.

He later traversed the Middle East, during which time he held numerous senior, management roles with leading hospitality brands.

Acimovic joined the Millennium family in 2016, when he took the helm of Millennium Corniche Abu Dhabi as general manager.

He has since showcased his talents as general manager of Millennium Plaza Dubai, in 2017, and as director of operations of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels in the Middle East and Africa, last year.

During his three-year reign with the Millennium brand, Acimovic has demonstrated his prowess in the field with branding, hotel openings and operations.

Yahia Bakr, Emroc chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nemo to our team, we are thrilled to see his unwavering dedication to provide our guests with unparalleled experiences and to set Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences on the map as one of the leading hotels in the capital.”

In his new role, Acimovic is set to deliver an exceptional standard of luxury, a stellar guest experience and operational excellence to Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences – itself considered Abu Dhabi’s Leading Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Acimovic added: “Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences is an incredible property, and I am thrilled to join this talented team.

“I look forward to bring my vast experience and dedication to success and continue to offer our discerning guests the high level of service that defines the Leng’s Collection hotels.”



Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences has been recognised by voters at the World Travel Awards

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences is a modern Arabian fairy tale, a place of legend, tradition and timeless spirit.

This luxury hotel in on the Abu Dhabi corniche is a place of adventure, indulgence and time-honoured Arabian Hospitality, where a respect to the past is written in every stone and every fabric.

It is a five-star hotel that combines traditional artisanship with contemporary comforts to create a richly drawn experience.

Guests can take a tour of the property with Breaking Travel News’ partner Virtual World here.