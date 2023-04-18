A Focus on Sustainability at American Airlines

American Airlines is working to make its operations more sustainable with more-fuel efficient aircraft powered increasingly by low-carbon fuel and new technology.

To achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, the airline has set a number of ambitious intermediate targets. To do so, the airline is working to drive progress in several key areas — some of which the airline can influence directly, and some of which will require action and collaboration within the aviation industry, across sectors and by policymakers.

Discover the many ways the airline is leading the industry in its focus on sustainability — with investments in planes, products and operations — garnering a number of accolades along the way.