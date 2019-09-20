Your guide to the ultimate resorts

If you have a desire to experience the best that life has to offer, you simply must vacation like you really mean it – go all out! A truly amazing vacation should include fine dining, relaxation, and world-class service, but finding the world’s best resorts can be a more difficult task than it seems at first glance. How can you know which online resources to trust for reliable advice on travel and leisure?

Conde Naste Traveler is a great resource for anyone looking to plan a vacation to one of the world’s ultimate resorts. Every year they release their ‘Top 50 Best Resorts in the World’ list, and we have carefully reviewed their selections. If you are looking to book a stay at one a truly luxurious hotel, check out the top ten listed below.

The Top 10 Ultimate Resorts Around the World

10. Como Uma Ubud - Bali, Indonesia

Yes, Bali is known for beaches, but up around Ubud it is all about rice paddies and the jungle. Como Uma Ubud lets you spend your vacation amidst coconut palms, plunge pools, and banyan trees, giving you an intimate and natural experience.

9. Royal Chundu Luxury Lodges - Zambezi River, Zambia

The Royal Chundu is located on a private stretch of the Zambezi River, close to the natural wonder of Victoria Falls but offering tranquility and calm. Eat delicious local food, take part in yoga classes, and explore the magic of the Zambezi and Victoria Falls.

8. Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, The Maldives

You are truly spoiled for choice when choosing an ultimate resort in the Maldives – some of the world’s best resorts are located in this archipelago. That said, the Taj Exotica Resort and Spa sets itself apart from the crowd with palm-thatched roofs, rich wood interiors, and hammocks lining white sand beaches.

7. Marataba Safari Lodge - Marakele Concession, South Africa

Enjoy a series of loungers, hammocks, and pools nestled amongst the trees, or retire to your tranquil room at the Marataba Safari Lodge. Get out and see the wonders of nature on a Big Five jeep excursion, or book their must-do water safari.

6. Singita Sabi Sand - South Africa

The Singita Safari Lodges and camps are the reimagined and transformed ancestral home of Luke Bailes. Set on a private game reserve, the Bailes family welcomes you to experience the world’s finest expert safari guides, a renowned wine cellar, and foodie menu showcasing local ingredients.

5. Angama Mara - Great Rift Valley, Kenya

Angama Mara is perched atop the Oloololo escarpment, giving you spectacular views over the Mara Triangle. This is luxury ‘glamping’ at its best – prepare to have your mind blown by 180-views of the savanna.

4. The Bellagio – Las Vegas, Nevada

With the elegance and chic of a classic Italian resort, the Bellagio is one of the finest resorts in Las Vegas and the entirety of the USA. A part of the prestigious MGM Resorts Group, the Bellagio should be your first choice for sport events, games of chance, fine dining, and spa treatments.

3. Naladhu Private Island Maldives – The Maldives

Nineteen expansive overwater bungalows are waiting to greet you on the Naladhu Private Island, located in the South Malé Atoll. Intimacy, luxury, and design all merge to spoil you. You won’t ever have to lift a finger, as VCG (very good chap) butlers are on hand to cater to your every need.

2. Viceroy Los Cabos - San José del Cabo, Mexico

Mexico is known for sun, sand, surf, a rich culture, and fantastic food. Originally opened as the Mar Adentro, the Viceroy chain now manages this chic and luxurious resort, designed by Miguel Ángel Aragonés. Exquisite interior design, floor-to-ceiling windows, and rooftop pools – come here to unwind and let go.

1. Viceroy Bali – Bali, Indonesia

We started our list in Bali, and we end it here, too, with the ultra-elite ultimate resort at Viceroy Bali. Located a short distance from the center of Bali in the “Valley of the Kings,” this is a collection of luxuriously appointed villas, also known for its Lembah Spa. This is truly the best of the best – book early to avoid disappointment.

The world’s ultimate resorts can help you live the good life

Which of the above 10 ultimate resorts do you want to stay at in the future? Have you stayed anywhere that you think should be included on this list? Have your say in the comments below.