Wine Holidays to Abruzzo good to go October 2020

Wine Holidays to Abruzzo Italy

October - 2nd,3rd,4th - 2020

October - 9th,10th,11th - 2020

October - 16th,17th,18th -2020

Flying from Gatwick to Rome

The itinerary would be:

Friday

- Arrive Rome Fumicino and transfer to the Hotel Torre San Angelo, Tivoli for lunch with special Wines

- Travel across the spectacular National Park of the Appenines to arrive at La Rustica our Hotel

- Prosecco Reception at 6.00 pm

- Swim and relax till 8.00 pm

- Dinner with local Grower and his Wines to accompany

Saturday

- Wine tasting in the Morning at Bosco, Plus a surprise

- Lunch in the Flower Restaurant nearby the dishes are made with edible flowers grown in their Garden

- Afternoon Wine Tasting at Paride d’Angelos Vineyard. Back to La Rustica to relax and Swim

- Grower Dinner with local Wine Grower

Sunday

- Check out of La La Rustica

- Visit the Hill top village of Prezza for a Wine Tasting.The bijou Praesidium Winery is situated under the Village

- Then on to Celano to a Restaurant in the basement of the Castle for a final lunch and Wine and Olive Oil Tasting

- Back to Rome for the flight home

All cost in Italy are covered Unique Wine Safaris

If the Tours gave to be postponed due to a travel restriction then the dates will merely be postponed until the restriction is lifted, with no loss of money

Air fares on EasyJet are payable by the Customer

If still required social distancing will be observed throughout the Tour

Approx. cost £995.00 per person

For tickets and further information

Please contact

Bill Stillman

.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)