What are the latest covid-19 requirements for traveling to Canada?

With the second wave of the deadly coronavirus across the globe, Canada has placed travel requirements for anyone looking to visit the country.

Traveling during a pandemic is not an enjoyable experience. Needless to say, the coronavirus has turned travel escapades that we once enjoyed into uncomfortable experiences.

Today, a majority of people travel to get to their destination, not to make the most of their journey by having fun.

Apart from worrying about government bans and new travel restrictions, you will equally have to worry about your safety. But with pressing life matters, we may have to inevitably travel for one reason or another.

Whether you are looking to go back into the country to reunite with your family or are simply traveling for business, here are the latest Covid-19 requirements for traveling to Canada:

The Basics

Canada continues to report thousands of Covid-19 cases on a daily basis. As such, there are strict rules that affect entry into the country, even for Canadian citizens themselves. First and foremost, everyone who arrives in the country must quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Additionally, those who are older than 50 years of age must carry written or electronic documentation proving that they have taken the Covid-19 PCR or RT-LAMP test conducted 72 hours before their scheduled boarding and that they are free from the virus.

Apart from this, all other travelers must take an additional Covid-19 test after they land in a government-supervised quarantine facility. This test is taken three days after landing. If the test is negative, travelers can spend their remaining quarantine days at home.

Who Can Travel?

According to eta-canada.com, citizens and their immediate family members and permanent residents are all allowed to enter Canada. However, extended family members must have written permission from the Immigration Department.

Foreign Nationals Who Are Eligible to Travel to Canada

To travel to Canada as a foreign national, you must meet these requirements:

- Be an immediate family member of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who is staying in the country for 15 days or more

- Be an extended family member of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who is staying in the country for 15 days or more

- Be an individual who is authorized by the Public Health Agency of Canada to travel to the country for compassionate reasons

What Do You Need When Traveling to Canada?

If you choose to travel to Canada during the pandemic, it is important to understand that there are strict requirements to entry. These include:

- Submission of travel and contact information through the ArriveCAN app, regardless of your mode of travel

- Providing Covid-19 results (obtained no more than 72 hours) prior to the flight. This is applicable for travelers who are five years of age and above.

- Covid-19 testing that is taken upon arrival for travelers who are entering the land by the U.S. border

- A mandatory 14-day quarantine period for all travelers

Travel Safely

Canada is the ultimate destination for any adventurer. The country has everything to satisfy travelers. Even so, the strict travel measures that are put in place are meant to protect both you and the country’s citizens when visiting Canada.

