Vision impaired travelers can now visit Australian destinations with new micro group tours

Blind and low vision community members living in the city can now help support regional economic recovery with the launch of new micro group tours.

Recent announcements to lift intra-state travel restrictions in New South Wales and Victoria from Monday 1 June 2020 has enabled Australian sensory tour operator Cocky Guides to launch micro group tours with one trip leader and four travelers.

“We are excited that travel restrictions are easing. As tour operators, we still need to adhere to strict social distancing protocols, which can make it difficult for many tour operators that need large group numbers to break-even. Our business has a model that allows us to adjust our support ratio and pricing to meet the needs of our community of travelers and our social responsibility to the communities we visit. I’m excited that we can once again offer more social and community participation options for the blind and low vision community.” said the founder of Cocky Guides, James McFarlane.

Travelers are now able to take a day trip from Sydney to bushfire affected regions like the Blue Mountains, Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands. Melbourne day trips will focus on outdoor activity around the Dandenong Ranges, Bellarine Peninsula and the You Yangs.

“It’s important that our travelers have an opportunity to connect with others and the communities we visit as soon as possible. Loneliness and social isolation are common for many people with sight loss. This negative effect on peoples well being is amplified during COVID lock down.” said James

From Monday 1 June 2020 Cocky Guides will run a program of micro group day tours until we can once again expand into revamped Sensory Short Breaks in the micro group format when travel restrictions allow. For the current schedule and tour availability visit www.cockyguides.com.au/tours