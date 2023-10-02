Uganda increases Gorilla Tracking permit Fees

Planning to go Gorilla trekking in Uganda?

These are the few important considerations to make when organising a gorilla trek in Uganda:

• Availability of gorilla Permits: There are a few gorilla tracking permits available on a daily basis. Therefore, you need to booking your gorilla trip in advance in-order to be able to secure a gorilla tracking permits for your -self. On record there are about 196 gorilla tracking permits per day in Uganda.

• Health & Fitness: Trekking with gorillas may be physically taxing, requiring dexterity and strength. Being healthy is crucial, and you should let your safari operator know about any health issues or problems in advance.

• What to Pack for gorilla tour: Certain things are a must when going gorilla trekking. Some of the essentials include; a waterproof backpack, bug repellent, sunscreen, long sleeves, long pants, sturdy hiking boots and a hat. We highly recommend that you also carry binoculars and a camera, because it is easy to tells stories with pictures.

• Local Communities and Wildlife: Throughout the journey to gorilla trekking safaris, pay close attention to the directions and advice that your ranger guide gives you. Responsible gorilla safari necessitates keeping a safe distance, not touching the gorillas, and showing respect for the surrounding community and their cultural norms.

It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these amazing animals in their natural habitat up close through gorilla trekking. The best way to support conservation efforts and help guarantee the long-term survival of these amazing gorillas by appropriately organising your trek and being knowledgeable of recent gorilla permit fee adjustments in Uganda.

