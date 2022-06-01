Travel technologies to use on your next trip

Technology brings efficiency in many areas, including travel. Developers are continuously creating applications and gadgets to improve the travel experience. Whether you are an avid traveller or only travel once in a while, these travel technologies will be excellent additions to your next trip.

Multiport charger

If you’re bringing various gadgets on your travels, like your phone and laptop, you will need to charge them at some point. The place you stay may have limited sockets, which you must share with others if travelling with a group. A multiport charger comes in handy because you only need one socket to charge multiple devices.

Power bank

As you explore different places and try various activities at your destination, your device may run out of battery. The power bank could save the day if there’s no available charging station. There are power banks for mobile phones and laptops. So, make sure you purchase or bring the one you need. However, they also run out of power, so ensure they are fully charged before leaving so you can use them when needed.

Travel planner

Some apps and sites can help make travel planning more efficient. For example, a trip planner can suggest itineraries based on your destination, travel duration, and interests. You may also customise the list with the recommendations. Once you are happy with the result, you can conveniently book your hotel, tours, and transport, which saves time and effort, as you don’t have to search different sites by yourself.

Micro stand

A trip without taking gorgeous photos to capture the moments will not be complete. Since a tripod can be bulky and inconvenient to bring, why not go for a micro stand? Choose a sturdy one to ensure it’s stable and can hold your smartphone without breaking. You can place it on a surface, set a timer, and take photos. It’s also helpful if you want to watch videos on your phone, as you can do it hands-free.

Smartphone lenses

While on the subject of taking photos, if you want your pictures to be more high-quality than what you would get from your smartphone alone, invest in lenses that you can attach to your phone to capture professional-looking images. These lenses are also smaller than the typical lenses used on DSLR cameras, so they are still handy. Portability is essential when travelling, especially if you move around a lot.

Laptop stand

You may need to use your laptop for work or entertainment during your trip, and a laptop stand will make its use more comfortable. For example, it isn’t easy to type something when you don’t have a flat or stable surface. This stand will solve that issue.

Silicone keyboard

An external keyboard is sometimes easier to use than a laptop keyboard. It’s also helpful if some of your keys no longer work or are faded. Choosing one made from silicone is ideal because it’s foldable and water-resistant. In addition, it doesn’t take up much space, and you can wipe it if there’s an accidental spill.

Be on top of the tech trends in the travel industry to make your every trip more convenient and fun.