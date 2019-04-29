Travel Easy with Bookaway

Bookaway is a travel website which allows customers to book ground and sea transportation tickets over the internet. The easy booking policy saves time and effort when someone travels far and wide. It is available to travelers to different corners of the world to help them enjoy comfortable and affordable transportation facilities.

At present, the company is most prevalent in Southeast Asia. Nevertheless, they offer services in 30 other countries around the world. Bookaway provides for over 2000 routes. They aim to empower travelers with the freedom of exploring every corner of the earth by making sea and ground transportation more accessible.

Easy-to-Use

With the help of Bookaway, customers will also be able to compare the price of the tickets they are availing. They provide a straightforward service. They have invested heavily to get a site that is hassle-free. Customers will be able to navigate through the site pretty easily.

The company believes in offering ease of travel and abides by its words. To book a trip, the customer will have to enter the starting point and the destination along with the dates of travel. Thereafter, they will have to choose from the list of services that are available such as,

● Bus

● Ferry

● Train

● Car

Even though flight booking services are available, the company specializes in the above-mentioned services.

Flexible Cancelation Policy

The transport company aims to offer the customers with excellent service. Thus, they have partnered with top suppliers. They know that travel plans can change, so, every booking with a flexible cancellation and change terms. However, since they do not provide the vehicle themselves, cancellation policy depends on the travel supplier.

There are three types of cancellation policies.

● Strict allows customers to make changes 72 hours before the departure time along with a rebooking fee of 5%-25%. Cancellation isn’t possible after the ticket has already been issued.

● Flexible will enable travelers to make changes 72 hours before the departure time along with a rebooking fee of 5%-25%. Cancellation can be done up to 10 days before the departure. However, a 10% cancellation fee is charged on the refund amount.

● With Very Flexible policy where customers can cancel or make changes 48 hours prior to departure with a 10% cancellation charge.

Check the service booking page to know the level of flexibility that the booking offers.

Transparent Payments

The travel site has a transparent transaction policy. There are no hidden costs and what the customers see is what they will have to pay. Hence, the amount that customers see on the service page and that on the checkout page is the same.

Customer Service

What makes the company a reliable one is the reliable customer service they offer. Customer can get in touch with them 24/7. They can be contacted through online chat, phone, and email.

Mobile Compatible Site

With a mobile-compatible site like Bookaway, travelers can make travel booking anytime and anywhere. All that is needed is a smartphone and an active internet connection.