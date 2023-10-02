Top European cities for gamers this year

Travelling is one of the best ways to experience new cultures and people. It’s a great way to spend the time you have away from work and explore somewhere totally different. There are so many amazing cities in the world - and so little time to explore them all!

All of the cities in Europe have something unique to offer their visitors. No matter what you’re interested in, there’s a city out there for everyone to explore.

In this particular case, we’re going to be looking into the best European cities for gamers. Even if you love gaming at home, there’s something to be said for gaming in another city. The games might be similar but the experience is definitely different.

No matter what kind of gaming you’re into, we’ve got the city for you. Whether you like playing free slots, first person shooter games or old school poker, there’s a European city out there for you to enjoy.

Best European cities for gaming

● Rome

Rome is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. Italy is known for its food and culture, but something that isn’t as well known is the gaming history. A lot of the casino games we know and love today originated in Italy.

Baccarat is said to have come from Italy in the 15th century as well as bingo. Bingo might come as a surprise but it was originally created as a kind of lottery game called Lo Giuoco del Lotto D’Italia.

But that’s not the only type of gaming that people will enjoy in Rome. If you’re a fan of the game Assassins Creed, you’ll recognise a lot of the settings are actually based in Rome.

Taking a stroll around the Roman streets is the perfect way to explore the real life version of the game. You can pretend you’re on a quest of your own! The architecture is even more special when you can relate it to the game you love to play.

● Monaco

Monaco is one of the most famous gaming cities in the world. It is home to one of the most beautiful casinos, Le Casino de Monte Carlo. It sits right on the waterfront so the views around the casino are spectacular.

This casino is over 150 years old so it holds a rich history as well as all the games you could want to play. The casino was thought up by Princess Caroline and Prince Florestan and it was considered quite a risk at the time.

However, it’s now famous all over the world and many people come to Monaco just to visit the casino. The casino has also served as a filming location for films such as Ocean’s Twelve and is always associated with the James Bond franchise.

It’s a must visit for those who love traditional casino games and who have a passion for casino culture.

● Prague

Prague is a great gaming city even though that’s not what it’s most famous for. Prague is well known for its food and cheap beer as well as its beautiful architecture and interesting history.

Prague is one of those European cities where you can take in all the history and culture by day, and have a great night out on the town. There are plenty of bars to quench your thirst as well as great restaurants to try.

But there are also a whole bunch of great casinos to enjoy as well. This makes Prague the perfect place to visit for the casual gamer. If you’re a fan of hitting the roulette tables as a source of nightime entertainment, this is the place for you.

● Amsterdam

Amsterdam is another city that is full of exciting sights and things to do. It’s a lot smaller than most European cities so you don’t need to concern yourself too much with transport.

In fact, it’s probably best to act like a local and get yourself a bike for the duration of your trip. With cycle lanes everywhere, it’s the easiest and quickest way to get around.

Amsterdam is also known for its incredible nightlife. There are a number of bars and clubs for those who are music fans. And it’s one of the best places for gaming too. You have a whole host of casinos to choose from and all within walking, or cycling, distance from the centre.

● Copenhagen

Copenhagen is a beautiful city and one that is a bit more edgy than its other Scandinavian neighbours. It’s full of arty people and vibes making it the perfect place to chill out.

Surprisingly, it’s also home to a whole load of casinos. It ranks fourth for casinos per captia making it perfect for those who would like to liven up their night while visiting.

You can enjoy a relaxed day of art galleries and museums by day, followed by an exciting night of casino gaming!

Now you know all the best places for casino gaming in Europe, which one do you want to visit first?