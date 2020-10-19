2020 is the year of the staycation with travel restrictions limiting people’s options and many not wanting to travel internationally while the threat of the virus re-mains. This will give the economy a much needed boost to the tourism and econ-omy, which is reported to lose £22 billion as a result of restrictions.

Comfort Insurance recently compiled the top UK staycation destinations for 2020 looking at Google search trend data - read on to find out where people are having a staycation this year.

St. Ives

Those seeking sun, sea and sand will do well to find a better UK destination for this than St. Ives in Cornwall which is a hotspot for surfing.

Norfolk Broads

Norfolk Broads is a National Park spread over 125 miles with mostly navigable rivers and lakes set amongst the countryside which creates an idyllic destination for a holiday this year.

Lancaster

The cathedral town of Lancaster in northwest England has a fascinating history to discover with many historic highlights to discover.

Wales

There are many destinations throughout Wales whether you are looking for a coastal holiday, a city break or a countryside retreat so it is somewhere with something for everyone.

Newquay

Newquay in Cornwall is known for its beaches, laidback atmosphere and sur-rounding natural beauty which makes it perfect for a staycation.

Blackpool

Blackpool is another popular seaside resort this time on the Irish Sea coast and best known for the fun Blackpool Pleasure Beach with vintage wooden roller-coasters along with Blackpool Tower.

Ireland

Nature lovers adore Ireland with its wild, rugged and incredibly beautiful country-side along with charming towns and villages making it another good place for a staycation.

Weymouth

Found in Dorset, Weymouth is best-known for its fossil-rich Jurassic Coast and has a lot of fun and interesting highlights for visitors to the seaside town such as a revolving viewing tower and Sealife Park.

Dublin

Unsurprisingly, Ireland’s capital is one of the most popular places for a staycation with something for everyone including historic buildings, city parks, museums, pubs and restaurants and much more.

Tenby

The walled harbour town of Tenby in the Pembrokeshire has inviting stretches of sandy beach, the ruins of a castle overlooking the harbour and a number of his-toric attractions to enjoy.

Bournemouth

A charming beach town on the south coast with large stretches of coastline as well as unique architecture, gardens and a fun downtime area to explore.

Great Yarmouth

A resort town on the east coast of England with a huge stretch of beach making it ideal for those that are seeking sun, sea and sand.

Torquay

Another popular seaside town in Devon with beaches, a marina, shops, cafes and more to enjoy.

Skegness

An old-school English seaside town with a Victorian pier, fairground rides, aquari-um and a Blue Flag beach.

Brighton

A laidback, vibrant and friendly coastal town on the south coast with long stretch-es of beach, the iconic Pier, Sealife Centre and independent shops, cafes and boutiques throughout the town.

These are the main places that people are heading to for a staycation in 2020 and as you can see there are many places to choose from each with their own high-lights and character.