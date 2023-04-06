THE SIR EDMUND HILLARY EXPLORER

Sir Edmund Hillary epitomised the New Zealand spirit of adventure and he is our inspiration when planning your experience of a lifetime. We pay homage to Sir Edmund Hillary as we explore the South Island of New Zealand and experience the postcard perfect vistas and dramatic alpine scenery that this part of the world is renowned for.

Your guided journey begins in The Garden City, Christchurch, where you board one of the world’s great train journeys, The TranzAlpine and traverse the majestic Canterbury Plains and Southern Alps via Arthur’s Pass. Luxury coaches await in Greymouth to escort you to the glacial beauty of Franz Josef and some well-deserved pampering at the Hot Pools.

We then track inland to experience the wonders of Queenstown, Te Anau and Milford Sound. Cruise on the steamship TSS Earnslaw and ride the iconic steam train, The Kingston Flyer, the icing on the cake for railfans and historians.

Onward to Dunedin where we enjoy another iconic rail journey with Dunedin Railways through the remote and rugged landscape of the world-famous Taieri Gorge, an epic rail journey over white water rapids, towering viaducts and historic tunnels.

Our departure from Dunedin continues with Dunedin Railways along the coastal route to Oamaru, then detours inland to “mountain country”, staying in Aoraki Mount Cook and the prestigious Hermitage Hotel and Sir Edmund Hillary Alpine Centre, where you will banquet after a keynote address from a Hillary family member.

Back to Christchurch to join The Coastal Pacific Scenic Train, one of the most picturesque journeys on New Zealand’s railways. Throughout this scenic experience, you will meander along the Pacific coast across remote beaches, between mountains and sea, on a timeless journey of breath-taking beauty to Kaikoura.

From Kaikoura through to Marlborough, saving the best for last, the grand finale of epic proportions, sees you hauled under a full head of steam by the glorious Marlborough Flyer. This historic WW1 memorial steam locomotive Ab608 Passchendaele, named in honour of our fallen soldiers at The Battle of Passchendaele in 1917. This is a locomotive fit for kings, having hauled royal trains on two previous royal visits in the early 1900’s. A journey to end all journeys from a bygone era.

TOUR DATES

13-DAYS DEPARTING FROM CHRISTCHURCH (ENDING IN WELLINGTON)

• 16 October 2023 (ending on 28 October 2023)

• 29 November 2023 (ending on 11 December 2023)

• 15 April 2024 (ending on 27 April 2024)

• 23 September 2024 (ending on 5 October 2024)

• 7 October 2024 (ending on 19 October 2024)

• 21 October 2024 (ending on 2 November 2024)

• 4 November 2024 (ending on 16 November 2024)

• 18 November 2024 (ending on 30 November 2024)

BOOKINGS

A 20% deposit is required to secure a booking; 40% after six months and the balance due the month before your tour departs.

For all bookings and for further information: http://www.siredmundhillaryexplorer.com

Phone +64 (0) 3 974 1812

E: .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)