The Road to Success: Blacklane’s Journey to Becoming the Leading Chauffeur Company in Dubai

Dubai, a city known for its luxury and opulence, demands a level of excellence in all aspects of its services. Among the companies that have risen to meet these high standards is Blacklane, a chauffeur service that has become synonymous with quality, reliability, and professionalism in the bustling metropolis of Dubai.

Blacklane, the leading Chauffeur Hailing service, operates in more than 50 countries worldwide has recently launched in Dubai with its first all-electric fleet of luxurious Mercedes-Benz EQ vehicles, driven by a dedicated team of male and female chauffeurs. All chauffeurs work exclusively for Blacklane on a permanent, full-time salaried contract. In September 2022 Blacklane launched its proprietary Chauffeur Training Academy, in collaboration with the world’s leading chauffeur trainers. The academy was developed to train all chauffeurs to the highest standards of service, safety, etiquette and discretion.

Blacklane’s mission is to create true peace of mind by delivering perfect experiences around the world to inspire a better future. The company’s diversified business model offers a range of Chauffeur Hailing services, including one-way, return journeys, airport transfers and hourly bookings as well as inter-emirate travel. Guests have the convenience of booking on-demand rides or scheduling rides for later through the user-friendly mobile app.

Blacklane also offers a B2B services that establishes safety and service standard benchmarks for corporate travel solutions and events support. Whether for business or pleasure we offer transparent pricing, which is fixed at the time of booking, ensuring that every journey provides consistent service excellence and comfort for a stress-free ride experience.

Key Attributes :

ADVERTISEMENT

• Professional Chauffeurs accredited through the Blacklane Chauffeur Training Academy

• All chauffeurs are trained to the highest standards of service, safety, etiquette and discretion.

• Blacklane offers both male and female Academy-trained chauffeurs

• All chauffeurs work exclusively for Blacklane on a permanent, full-time salaried contract

• Blacklane offers an All-Electric Fleet of luxurious Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

• Blacklane offers both B2C and B2B chauffeur services.

• Blacklane’s B2B services establish safety and service standard benchmarks for corporate travel solutions and events support.

• Blacklane supports businesses in reducing their carbon footprint.

• Guests have the convenience of booking on-demand rides or scheduling rides for later through the user-friendly mobile app

Launch of the first all-electric fleet in Dubai. The EV rollout bolsters Blacklane’s already impressive eco-credentials and aligns with the United Arab Emirates Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and supports the UAE’s announcement to declare 2023 as the year of sustainability.

Blacklane’s mission is to create true peace of mind by delivering perfect experiences around the world to inspire a better future. The company’s diversified business model offers a range of Chauffeur Hailing services including one-way, return journeys; airport transfers; hourly and daily bookings within Dubai as well as inter-emirate travel, all with a 60-minute lead time. The newly launched on-demand service is available in DIFC, Downtown Dubai, d3, Business Bay and DXB Airport with plans to roll out across the city later this year. Blacklane’s transparent pricing is fixed at the time of booking via the mobile app and provides consistent service excellence and comfort for both short trips and inter-emirate journeys.

The customised, two-tone, top-of-the-range fleet of Mercedes EQS feature ventilated seats, in-chair massage and ambient cabin lighting, creating a luxurious oasis of calm in this fast-paced world. In another first for the region, Blacklane launched in September 2022 its proprietary Chauffeur Training Academy, developed to train all chauffeurs to the highest standards of service, safety, etiquette, and discretion. The team of impeccably dressed chauffeurs, which also includes female chauffeurs, work exclusively for Blacklane, on a permanent, full-time salaried contract. Every chauffeur receives ongoing training across both theoretical and practical elements of driving and service throughout their careers.

“We have successfully serviced hundreds of thousands of customers across the Middle East in the past five years,” says Nicolas Soucaille, General Manager United Arab Emirates. “All of our chauffeurs have been accredited through Blacklane’s Chauffeur Academy, ensuring they are fully prepared to provide our guests with a welcoming and elevated ride journey. As part of our commitment to the environment, we are proud to offer an all-electric fleet, which will dramatically reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, with the launch of our on-demand services, we will provide an unrivalled experience for our guests, whilst taking a step forward towards a more sustainable future”.

The news follows Blacklane’s partnership announcement with Gargash Group, one of the leading business conglomerates in the UAE, as its most recent investor, alongside Mercedes-Benz Mobility and existing investor Al Fahim Group. The investment is accompanying Blacklane’s transition to EVs including a retained super-charging network to accelerate its race to net zero and satisfy customer expectations around sustainability. Launching the fleet of Mercedes EQSs into the important Middle East market serves Blacklane as a test bed to optimise its structure and subsequently scale the new approach globally.

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, Co-Founder and CEO of Blacklane, said: “Blacklane continues to accelerate on its road towards becoming a product-led company which successfully combines highly personalised services with advanced technology platforms. We are strategically investing in the important Middle East market as a test bed to introduce new offerings which will diversify our business model and allow us to expand and open new markets. Congratulations to Nicolas Soucaille, our General Manager Dubai, and his team on this important milestone in our company’s development.”

Blacklane has this year been nominated in the Middle East Ceremony of the World Travel Awards for Dubai’s Leading Chauffeur company

For more details on this most remarkable company visit https://www.blacklane.com/en/limousine-service-dubai/