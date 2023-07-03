Nestled within an expansive olive grove on the southeast coast of Corfu, The Olivar Suites invites discerning travelers to experience a haven of luxury and tranquility. Surrounded by ancient olive trees and the captivating Ionian Sea, this hidden gem offers an unparalleled retreat.

From the moment you step into your suite, you are enveloped in understated elegance. Thoughtfully designed for comfort, the suites feature luxurious bedding, plush robes, and a range of top-of-the-line amenities. Floor-to-ceiling windows open up to private balconies, treating you to breathtaking views of the sea and centuries-old olive groves.

Indulgence awaits your taste buds at the Flya All-Day Resto, where Chef Spyros Voulismas and his team celebrate the flavors of Corfiot, Greek, and Mediterranean cuisine. Inspired by the region’s culinary traditions, the menu is a tribute to the cookery book of the grandmothers of the area. Every meal becomes an exciting experience with themed dining events, guest chefs, and beachside fire-pit barbecues.

of relaxation, the Olibar All-Day Bar offers a serene atmosphere where you can unwind with a refreshing drink in hand. Savor a local award-winning beer or delight in a cocktail crafted with locally inspired tastes and ingredients. Skilled mixologists ensure each sip is a delightful experience. The bar provides uninterrupted views of the deep blue Ionian Sea and mainland mountains, creating the perfect backdrop for relaxation.

The Olivar Suites Spa provides a sanctuary for rejuvenation. Amidst the enchanting aromas of blossomed flowers and fragrances of the Greek land, you can indulge in a range of treatments and services designed to soothe your body and mind. From invigorating massages to yoga, Pilates, and stretching classes, the spa offers a holistic approach to wellness

The Olivar Suites is known for its personalized experiences. Imagine dining by the beach, illuminated by torches and moonlight, with a menu curated exclusively for you. For an intimate experience, opt for Private Room Dining in the privacy of your bungalow. Enjoy a couples massage, followed by a relaxing bath infused with mineral salts, accompanied by champagne and fruits. Your private waiter will then serve a candlelit dinner next to your own pool, creating an ambiance that sets the stage for an unforgettable night.

Throughout your stay, The Olivar Suites proudly partners with Nespresso Professional, ensuring that your coffee experience is of the highest quality. From the moment you wake up to the rich aroma of a perfectly brewed cup of coffee, to indulging in a leisurely afternoon coffee on your balcony, Nespresso Professional enhances your stay with their exceptional coffee makers in every room. The partnership seamlessly integrates the art of coffee-making into the guest experience, adding a touch of refinement and delight to each moment.

Escape the ordinary and immerse yourself in the captivating luxury of The Olivar Suites. With its breathtaking surroundings, luxurious accommodations, and world-class amenities, this hidden paradise invites you to discover the true meaning of relaxation and rejuvenation. Book your stay now and embark on an unforgettable journey where luxury meets nature.