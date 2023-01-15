Terence Feury Appointed Executive Chef of Ocean House

The iconic Ocean House, a Relais & Chateâux resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, has named Terence Feury as Executive Chef of the award-winning property. In his new role, Chef Feury will oversee the entire culinary operation of the Forbes Triple Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond Ocean House, including two year-round restaurants, five seasonal outlets, banquet and event operations, and the Center for Culinary Arts.

Chef Feury joins Ocean House with more than 25 years of distinguished culinary service. He recently served more than seven years at Forty 1° North in Newport, Rhode Island as Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Director. Prior to this, he was a Philadelphia-based culinary consultant executing training, organization and culinary programs for hospitality and restaurant clients. His extensive industry experience includes positions as Chef, Owner and Managing Partner or Tavro 13 in New Jersey; Executive Chef of Fork and Striped Bass, both in Philadelphia; and The Ritz Carlton in Georgetown, Washington D.C.. He began his esteemed career at Le Bernardin, the lauded New York Times four-star and Michelin three-star restaurant in New York City.

Included among Chef Feury’s industry recognitions are “Best Chef” by Philadelphia Magazine, finalist in the James Beard “Best Chef” Mid-Atlantic category, “Rising Star Chef” from Restaurant Hospitality, and a “Rising Star” in Philadelphia by Starchefs.com. He was also a guest chef on the Food Network’s popular “Beat Bobby Flay” program.

Chef Feury received his degree from the Academy of the Culinary Arts in New Jersey.

About Ocean House

Located on the scenic Atlantic coast in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House was originally built in 1868 as a summer home attracting distinguished guests in the early 1900’s. The grand Victorian hotel was a beach resort where generations of families and guests from American came ‘to summer.’ It closed in 2003 when it was deemed beyond repair and in 2004 the concept of a new structure replicating the original exterior design was conceived. In 2010, it reopened after a $140M historic rebuild and it features 49 guestrooms, 20 suites, and private cottage residences available for rent. Today, Ocean House is one of only 12 Forbes Five-Star hotels in the world, and a member of Relais & Chateaux.

