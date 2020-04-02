Support for UK holiday home owners during coronavirus crisis

Cherished Holiday Homes are offering 12 months of free advertising for holiday home owners in the UK.

UK holiday home rental business, Cherished Holiday Homes, is providing private rental property owners with a year’s worth of free advertising to help them cope with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

As the number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise in the UK, the owner of Cherished Holiday Homes, Lesley Ainsworth, wanted to do something positive to help those struggling to pay rent and see a way forward. The travel and tourism industries have been decimated in the UK and beyond, as people are urged to stay at home and avoid all non-essential journeys.

To combat the impact of the pandemic and support holiday home owners who may be finding it difficult to pay ground rents while holiday parks are closed, Cherished Holiday Homes is offering the chance to advertise properties on their website for 12 months free of charge.

By offering owners the opportunity to promote their properties for free, Lesley and the Cherished Holiday Homes team are hoping to give UK owners a head start in securing bookings for later in the year and for the 2021 season. Every UK owner will be able to advertise 100% free of charge.

With many businesses in the travel industry facing an uncertain future, it is paramount for holiday home owners to look forward to a time when guest will return, and people will be more eager than ever before to get out and about and enjoy a break. By taking advantage of free advertising, holiday home owners can connect with clients and encourage customers to make a booking once the lockdown is lifted and people can travel around the UK freely.

Cherished Holiday Homes is a leading rental website, which attracts a large number of visitors on a weekly basis. It is hoped that holiday home owners will benefit from advertising on a recognised platform and start to fill calendars for late 2020 and 2021. Securing bookings provides hope and optimism at a time that is incredibly challenging for the self-catering industry in the UK.

About Cherished Holiday Homes

Cherished Holiday Homes was founded by managing director, Lesley Ainsworth, in 2012. Lesley is a keen traveller and she wanted to use her own experiences to create an online community, which enabled property owners and guests to connect at the click of a button.

The aim was to make it as easy as possible for visitors to enjoy a break at a private rental home in the UK. Cherished Holiday Homes offers guest the opportunity to book a diverse range of holiday properties around the country, at the same time as providing owners with access to effective marketing and advertising techniques. The commitment to offer a year of free advertising underlines the team’s passion for the industry, and it will help owners to look forward to a brighter future.

