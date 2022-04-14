Silversea welcomes Silver Endeavour to fleet

Silversea Cruises has welcomed Silver Endeavour℠ to its fleet, one of the world’s most luxurious expedition ships. The fifth expedition ship in its fleet of 11, Silver Endeavour strengthens Silversea’s position as the leader in ultra-luxury expedition cruising, broadening the industry’s most diverse polar offering for guests’ enjoyment. Designed specifically to take travellers to the world’s most remote destinations, including both Polar Regions, Silver Endeavour will enter service in November 2022, replacing Silver Explorer from the 2022/2023 Antarctica season, including the ship’s highly popular Antarctica Bridge sailings.

“One of the most luxurious expedition ships afloat, Silver Endeavour will accelerate our strategy of growth, enriching our offering to unprecedented levels and reaffirming our position as the leading ultra-luxury expedition cruise line,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “The expedition cruising industry is poised to resume accelerated growth, driven by demand among high-end, affluent customers for travel to remote and hard-to-access destinations. Silver Endeavour will strengthen our polar offering, further diversifying our broad-ranging product. With the ongoing support of Royal Caribbean Group, we are enhancing the cruise experience for our guests, unlocking the world’s most rewarding destinations in a way that only Silversea can.”

“To honour the spirit of expedition travel, we have renamed the ship Silver Endeavour—paying testament to one of history’s most famous vessels,” said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises. “Aboard Silver Endeavour, travellers will channel the same sense of discovery that guided pioneering explorers, such as James Cook, in bygone eras.”

Built to PC6 polar class specifications, Silver Endeavour is designed for polar exploration. She carries state-of-the-art amenities, with an industry-leading Zodiac-to-guest ratio; kayaks; and cutting-edge navigation and exploration technology, including a remote gimbal camera system, which can capture high-quality images from 5km, among other amenities. She will maintain Silversea’s trademark level of luxury, with a crew-to-guest ratio of approximately 1:1.

Spread over eight public decks, the all-suite Silver Endeavour offers guests the most spacious accommodations in expedition cruising, upholding Silversea’s trademark level of comfort; multiple restaurants, bars and lounges; an expansive spa; a two-storied solarium with a swimming pool and whirlpool; and an array of indoor and outdoor observation areas. She fosters an intimate onboard atmosphere, enabling guests to discover destinations like Antarctica in depth, with great interaction between travellers and Silversea’s expedition experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the ongoing RCL Cares program, Royal Caribbean Group will protect the deposits of guests who were originally booked on Crystal Endeavor and make a new booking on one of the Group’s global brands – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises.

“We are delighted to offer an additional incentive to all guests who were booked on the former Endeavor to experience the Silversea difference. They are invited to sail on any Silversea ship from our beautiful fleet of 11”, said Roberto Martinoli.

To the extent the Crystal Endeavor guests do not receive their deposits back from Crystal or other sources, the Royal Caribbean Group will refund any amount paid on their new booking up to the amount of their lost deposits from Crystal. Complete terms of the offer will be provided on http://www.silversea.com soon.

The cruise line wishes to welcome Endeavor’s former crew to the Silversea family, where they will receive priority. For more information, please visit crewcareer.silversea.com.

Bookings for Silver Endeavour open immediately. Guests can book their voyage aboard Silver Endeavour for the upcoming Antarctica season under Silver Explorer. View Silver Endeavour’s inaugural season here. Silversea’s website will reflect the change of ship in the coming weeks.