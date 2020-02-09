Saltours selects Triometric to optimise B2B online travel with operational and business intelligence

Triometric, the leading provider of API intelligence for online travel distributors, today announced that Saltours International, a long established global wholesale tour operator, has selected Trio Express to monitor the performance of its API environment and increase visibility into its product demand and availability.

Trio Express is the Software as a Service (SaaS) version of Triometric’s API analytics platform. It monitors the health of an API environment and provides deep analysis and reporting of all search and booking traffic of a company’s booking platform. Salvation, Saltours B2B wholesale booking platform, offers an industry leading service of hotel and travel product rates to Saltours’ travel partners. Trio Express, delivered as a cloud based service, provides out-of-the-box reports that help hotel distributors to get up and running quickly without the need for hardware investment, or skilled analysts. Trio Express gives users self-service access and alerts to timely operational and business intelligence including any service errors, message errors, latency, search patterns, look-to-book ratios, and real-time inventory availability.

Using Trio Express, Saltours benefits from insights into the performance of Saltour’s reservation platform to ensure optimal service. At the same time, Saltours’ business users get a deeper understanding of the search request and reply traffic running through its API. With Trio intelligence, Saltours can increase conversion rates and revenue by:

• Optimising its API operations

• Improving inventory availability management in line with demand patterns

• Building strong client partnerships built on real-time insights

Starting with a high-level dashboard view of key performance indicators, Saltour users can drill down to transaction-level details to quickly and easily pinpoint any root causes of poor performance, service issues or gaps in inventory.

“Saltours is committed to continuous investment in technology to ensure that our API and reservation service performs optimally as our product and client portfolio grows” said Imran Salehjee, Group Managing Director at Saltours International. “We look forward to working with Triometric to help us ensure the highest possible quality of service for our clients”.

“We are delighted that Saltours’ has chosen Trio Express to help them optimise their operations and strengthen client management. Leveraging their XML insights will help them build and grow their travel partnerships” said Matthew Goulden, CEO at Triometric.

About Saltours

Saltours International is a wholesale tour operator and FIT travel services provider, servicing airlines and the B2B travel trade since 1974. The company evolved from a single office in London, to its current network of branch and partner offices stretching across Europe, Middle East, Asia and the Pacific. As a leading wholesale outlet for Inbound and Outbound tourism, Saltours offers a comprehensive range of quality services at unbeatable prices which benefit both individual travelers and groups. These include bookings for hotels and apartments worldwide, transfers, sightseeing, excursions, cruises, car hire and meet & assist services.

http://www.saltours.travel

About Triometric

Triometric is the leader in API analytics with 20 years’ experience working with the world’s leading travel distributor and enterprises, helping them meet the challenges and opportunities of today’s fragmented distribution landscape using XML analytics. Trio analytics helps customers monitor and manage their complex distribution environment. Actionable insights enables travel companies to optimise their business performance by improving their offers, uncovering opportunities and increasing revenue. Triometric is a privately held company based in the UK. Customers include some of the leaders in the travel industry including Bonotel and Marriott. www.triometric.net.