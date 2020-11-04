Revelton Suites have once again won the World Travel Awards

Every year since 1993, the best hotels, tour operators, airlines and travel industry-related businesses take part in the World Travel Awards and compete for the right to receive the coveted prize.

This year, Revelton Suites, located in Tallinn (Estonia) and Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic), once again won the Leading Serviced Apartments category in their respective countries. This is the third trophy for the apart-hotel in Tallinn, and the fourth for the one in Karlovy Vary. How do they do it?

First of all, Revelton Suites is one of the brands that belongs to the international Revelton Hotels & Apartments chain. Revelton Suites are distinguished by spacious suites and classic pastel-colored design. These are usually small mansions with a limited number of apartments, which ensures the guests’ privacy.

Revelton has been using a contactless check-in system for about 1 ½ years, with all guests registering online and entering their apartments using a PIN-code. Waiting in line at the reception is long gone, and all employees work remotely. Despite this system, the staff manages to cater to the guests’ needs with attention and care using popular instant messengers. At every point in the stay, the guest receives tips and advice from the locals. Revelton calls this great feature Online Reception.

This operation model turned out to be very valuable, given the current situation in the world. With the advent of Covid-19, Revelton has added essential amenities such as antiseptic in the lobby, disposable masks and disinfectant wipes for each guest. When you arrive at this chain’s apart-hotels, you can be sure of your safety.

In addition, the apartments may even be slightly better equipped than home: projectors linked to Apple TV, free Netflix, fully equipped kitchens and a great selection of books: you simply won’t feel like leaving!

Natalia Pugacheva, Managing Director of Revelton Suites Tallinn: “We receive a lot of grateful reviews, which praise our contactless check-in system. In addition, we have created a special site for our guests with city recommendations, as well as instructions for everything that our apartments offer: from the projector to the coffee maker. This way, our guests always feel our attention and remain delighted with their stay.”

Revelton’s experience demonstrates that it’s possible to continue to evolve and become leaders in the hospitality industry – even during a pandemic.

Revelton Hotels & Apartments have an average 9.6 rating on Booking.com, and are at the top of the list on Tripadvisor. In addition, Revelton Suites Tallinn has received the Best of the Best award from Tripadvisor this year and has been recognized as one of the best in Europe.