IT’S LAUNCH DAY FOR GROWTH ADVISORS INTERNATIONAL NETWORK - GAIN

Today marks the official launch of Growth Advisors International Network – GAIN, bringing together some of the world’s most experienced strategic leaders in the travel, hospitality and restaurant technology industry that work closely with organizations around the globe from tech-based startups to large enterprises and venture firms, to drive growth, industry impact and intelligent commercial expansion.

Ideated and founded by hospitality technology veterans Michael C. Cohen, who will serve as Managing Partner, and David Millili who will serve as Chairman of the Board, GAIN bridges an essential gap for technology vendors, hospitality groups and investment funds in experiential capacity at the mid to senior management level, addressing the talent attrition challenge the global travel, hospitality, F&B industry faces.

From technology and product development reviews, commercial strategy and brand positioning to sales leadership, go-to market strategies and funding advisory, GAIN management partners and associates located in an array of global regional markets, provide a range of managed advisory services to vendors, funds and hospitality groups, and help startups and scaleups in attaining commercial momentum and the capital for their seed to series rounds and exits.

• GAIN Advisors are founders, CEOs, CTOs, CMOs and senior executive-level advisors with cross-discipline, deep industry and market experience that can deliver strategic impact and execution through interim C-level, SVP and board member assignments.

• GAIN Funding works with startups and scaleups to develop a plan for growth investment through GAIN’s cloud-based streamlined and innovative funding platform, to match clients with the Angels and VCs in the active GAIN investor network and offers step-by-step guidance throughout the funding process from pitch preparation to deal closing.

• GAIN Commercial delivers international go-to-market strategies, growth-focused sales planning and execution, as well as digital, marketing, and communication services. These strategic services are supported by GAIN Productions, offering turnkey services from ideation to production for thought leadership and expert speaking content, podcast series and digital marketing publications.

Commenting on the launch Co-Founder and Managing Partner of GAIN, Michael C. Cohen, said: “We developed the concept and framework for GAIN based on the growing gap David, myself and many other experienced leaders witnessed in the travel, hospitality and restaurant tech industry over the past few years. The initial feedback we’ve received has been overwhelming and even before our official launch today, we successfully placed GAIN Advisors in C-suite interim roles and have started work on numerous advisory projects, demonstrating strong demand for our offering.”

The GAIN client base at launch includes international government agencies such as, Enterprise Ireland and global travel and hospitality technology firms such Messerschmitt Systems among others.

“We believe this is an ideal time and opportunity to optimize the global advisory and consulting arena and to provide former senior executives that operate as individual advisors a professional, nimble framework organization that provides a breadth of knowledge, experience and services across the travel, hospitality and restaurant technology industry, as well as other related sectors. Through GAIN, logically bundled senior advisory services are efficiently enabled through a consortium of best-in-breed advisors that meet multiple business requirements with specialist skill sets, so organizations don’t have to look for individual consultants in each discipline for every project,” added David Millili, Chairman of the Board of GAIN.

At the time of launch, GAIN comprises 15 associates with a combined experience of over 300 years, based across 5 continents and covering all core business disciplines including commercial, operations, HR, tech, digital, marketing and communications.