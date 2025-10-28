ITC Hotels Sweeps Sustainability Honors at the 2025 World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards

Under the starlit canopy of Terra at Expo City Dubai — a beacon of regenerative architecture and the heart of the global sustainability movement — the world’s travel and hospitality leaders gathered last evening for the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025. Amid the verdant ambience and the palpable sense of purpose, one name dominated the night’s most coveted accolades: ITC Hotels Ltd.

The Indian hospitality icon claimed not one but four top honors — World’s Leading Sustainable Employer 2025, World’s Leading Sustainable Food & Nutrition Initiative 2025, World’s Leading Sustainable Marketing Campaign 2025, and World’s Leading Sustainable Organisation 2025 — reaffirming its place at the forefront of luxury hospitality with conscience.

A Symphony of Sustainability

For decades, ITC Hotels has been crafting an identity that transcends the conventional definition of luxury. This is a brand that believes sustainability is not an initiative — it is its identity. Every stay, every plate, every partnership reflects a quiet yet determined philosophy: “Responsible Luxury”.

This philosophy — now a global benchmark — is not just about offsetting carbon footprints or conserving water. It’s about creating a regenerative ecosystem where people, planet, and prosperity thrive in balance. From carbon-positive operations to LEED Platinum-certified properties, ITC Hotels has reimagined the blueprint for sustainable hospitality — and this year’s sweep at the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards stands as testament to that vision.

Leading by Nurturing

Winning World’s Leading Sustainable Employer 2025 recognizes ITC Hotels’ unwavering focus on the well-being and empowerment of its people. Across its portfolio — from the grandeur of ITC Maurya in New Delhi to the serene sustainability of ITC Grand Chola in Chennai — the brand has cultivated a culture where employees are collaborators in a shared mission.

Holistic wellness programs, skill development initiatives, gender-inclusive policies, and a deep sense of community engagement have turned ITC Hotels into not just a workplace, but a living, breathing ecosystem of purpose. In an era where retention is often measured in metrics, ITC measures success in meaning.

The Future of Food, Rooted in the Soil

Equally celebrated was ITC Hotels’ Sustainable Food & Nutrition Initiative, which champions a farm-to-fork ethos grounded in traceability, nutrition, and zero-waste principles. The brand’s ‘Local Love’ culinary movement celebrates indigenous ingredients, regional recipes, and collaborations with local farmers — ensuring that every dish nourishes both the guest and the ecosystem that produced it.

Menus curated under ITC’s ‘Responsible Dining’ program are more than gastronomic experiences; they are narratives of biodiversity, nutrition, and heritage. By combining slow food traditions with modern wellness science, ITC Hotels has turned the dining table into a space for conscious indulgence — a hallmark of what sustainable gastronomy can be.

Storytelling with Substance

The award for World’s Leading Sustainable Marketing Campaign 2025 acknowledged the brand’s ability to communicate sustainability not as a corporate checkbox, but as an emotional journey. ITC Hotels’ campaigns celebrate the poetry of balance — blending visual elegance with authenticity, inspiring travelers to see sustainability not as sacrifice but as sophistication.

Their storytelling is rooted in truth: highlighting initiatives that regenerate ecosystems, empower communities, and elevate local craftsmanship. Every campaign becomes a manifesto for mindful travel — resonating with a new generation of explorers who seek meaning in their journeys.

An Organisation Beyond the Ordinary

Finally, being named World’s Leading Sustainable Organisation 2025 crowns ITC Hotels’ legacy as a global pioneer of integrated sustainability. With operations that are carbon positive, water positive, and solid waste recycling positive for over a decade, the company continues to demonstrate that luxury and responsibility are not opposites — they are inseparable.

Its hotels operate as microcosms of a sustainable world: rainwater harvesting systems, renewable energy integration, biodegradable amenities, and local sourcing all work in symphony to minimize impact while enhancing experience.

With a platinum grade commitment to their guests and the planet, 23 ITC Hotel properties are certified with a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum rating for globally recognised planet positive endeavours.

A Golden Night in Dubai

As applause filled the Terra pavilion and the night’s final award was announced, the energy in the room shifted — from admiration to inspiration. ITC Hotels’ multi-category triumph was not just a moment of recognition; it was a defining signal to the industry: sustainability is no longer the future of hospitality — it is the present.

Luxury, Rewritten

In a world racing toward responsible reinvention, ITC Hotels stands as a beacon — an enterprise proving that hospitality can be both indulgent and intelligent, global yet grounded, luxurious yet local.

As the lights dimmed over Dubai and delegates departed into the desert night, one sentiment lingered — that ITC Hotels has not only redefined what it means to host, but also what it means to care.

Responsible luxury, after all, is not a destination. It’s a way forward — and ITC Hotels is driving it with grace.