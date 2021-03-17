Interview: Victor Chalfoun, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre

Breaking Travel News chats with Victor Chalfoun, general manager at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, as he outlines his hotel’s approach to tackling the challenges of the past year.

At Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, our top priority has always been the safety and security of our guests and team members.

The hospitality industry has seen an ever-evolving change to address travellers’ expectations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, Hilton CleanStay was rolled out to deliver an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection to Hilton properties, providing guests with assurance and peace of mind.

What has not changed is our commitment for an unmatched luxurious hospitality, comfort, safety, and well-being of our guests.

Tourism and hospitality have been hard hit by Covid-19, and, for many, the impact will be long-lasting.

For Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, adopting a social-first communications model while amplifying positive messages through influencers, ambassador networks and strengthening the partnerships with our business-to-business clientele has enabled the team to respond quickly at the start of the crisis, then shift gears to focus on customer loyalty and business resilience for the long term.

As global travel restrictions continue to change, our approach was to constantly remain close to our guests and clients.

Meanwhile, we remained nimble and developed our local domestic leisure segment that continues to grow in interest, while we are ready to welcome our international guests when restrictions are lifted.

The Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre is currently in the running for the title of Middle East’s Leading Luxury City Hotel and a number of other top titles at the World Travel Awards.

