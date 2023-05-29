How to make your travel plans more eco-friendly

Are you keen to get away for some R&R, but less keen on the impact your trips have on the environment? Then it may be time to take steps towards more eco-friendly travelling. Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can reduce your carbon footprint while enjoying a much-needed break.

Take a look at some tips below that will help you plan a fun and environmentally friendly trip.

Stay close to home

When it comes to holidays, you may initially think of far-away destinations in foreign countries. But that means you may be missing out on hidden gems that are right on your doorstep. If you’re keen to lower your impact on the environment, then holidaying closer to home is one effective way to do so.

For example, you could head to a picturesque town in your home country to cut the amount of travel, and therefore emissions, involved in your trip. If you’re keen to go eco-friendly for the long haul, you could even check out holiday lodges for sale in a local area you love. That’ll mean you can head off on holiday with the family whenever you please – with less impact on the environment!

Choose greener transportation

When it comes to eco-friendly travel, the way you travel is key. According to National Geographic, “tourism accounts for an estimated 8-11% of global greenhouse gas emissions” and “aviation alone causes around 17% of total travel carbon emissions”.

You can do your bit by cutting down on the number of aeroplane journeys you take. Search for more eco-friendly alternatives instead, such as travelling in an electric car or by public transport like buses or trains. Once you’re in your holiday destination, you could explore by foot or bike to reduce emissions further.

Pack with sustainability in mind

Another way you can make your trip more environmentally friendly is to pack smart. For example, take a reusable bottle to use instead of buying plastic bottles of water during your trip. You could also take reusable cutlery if you’ll be on the go, such as foldable knives and forks, so you can avoid single-use plastic.

It’s also worth considering the toiletries you take with you. Certain types of sun cream contain chemicals that can be harmful to marine life, which can wash off while you’re swimming and pollute the sea. Instead, opt for a reef-safe sun cream that will protect you and the environment.

Now more than ever, it’s essential that we all do our bit to protect the planet. There are many ways we can make our travel plans more environmentally friendly, from small changes to the suncream we wear to altering the way we travel. How will you choose to make your trips greener?