Grenada’s Dream Team Shares Bold Vision for Tourism Growth

An exclusive interview with Stacey Liburd (CEO), Tornia Charles (Director of Sales & Marketing), and Randall Dolland (Chairman of the Board), Grenada Tourism Authority – with Breaking Travel News

Breaking Travel News (BTN): Thank you all for joining us. With Grenada’s new leadership team taking shape, can you share your collective vision for the destination over the next three to five years?

Stacey Liburd (CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority): Thank you. Our vision centers on sustainable growth, training, and product development. We want to diversify our source markets while elevating service across all touchpoints. That starts with our people—they’re our most powerful ambassadors. Through training and development, we’ll ensure that what we promise abroad is authentically delivered on-island.

Also, Grenada is part of a tri-island state, including Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Each island offers something unique, so we’re showcasing all three as part of one unforgettable journey. You could say it’s three vacations in one.

BTN: Can you elaborate on your strategic goals and how they’re taking shape?

Liburd: We’re currently laying the foundation for both a 2026 strategy and a five-year development plan. These align with major national initiatives, like the new medical center in partnership with Mount Sinai, which opens the door for medical tourism. We’re also exploring agro-tourism, cruise-to-stayover conversion strategies, and strengthening our destination’s infrastructure—from national parks to culinary outlets and local artisan markets.

Our mission is to transform day-trippers into long-stay guests, to give them a taste of Grenada that leaves them wanting more—whether that’s for a honeymoon, a destination wedding, or a return with family.

BTN: What are your immediate priorities as CEO?

Liburd: Empowering our internal team and ensuring ongoing stakeholder engagement are top priorities. Also, we’re focusing on airlift and room inventory. We want to match growing demand with readiness. When we meet with airline partners, the first question is always, “Do you have the rooms?” So we’re working closely with hotel stakeholders to address that.

Randall Dolland (Chairman, Grenada Tourism Authority): Stacey’s approach is spot on. Grenada has been punching above its weight post-pandemic, and now it’s time to scale intentionally. Our strategy puts people first—from internal team members to farmers, cruise vendors, hoteliers, and guides.

Tourism is Grenada’s leading GDP contributor, so our goal is to position it as the engine of economic development. We’re also integrating sustainability at every level—from microgrids to voluntourism—so visitors give back as much as they enjoy.

BTN: Let’s talk brand. How are you positioning Grenada on the global stage?

Tornia Charles (Director of Sales & Marketing): Grenada is raw, real, and unspoiled. We’re not a mass-market destination—and that’s our strength. We attract travelers looking for something deeper: immersive culture, culinary discovery, safety, and warmth. Our brand reflects that—authenticity, not artifice.

We also constantly study global trends and identify market gaps. We’re always looking for ways to refine and differentiate our story.

BTN: What source markets are you focusing on through 2026 and beyond?

Charles: The U.S., UK, Canada, and the Caribbean are still primary. But we’re also exploring Latin America, continental Europe, and even Asia. Multi-destination travel is a key part of that, and we’re actively researching how Grenada can be part of longer, more varied trips.

BTN: How important is digital and influencer marketing to your strategy?

Charles: It’s crucial. Today’s travelers find inspiration on TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest. That’s why we carefully curate influencer itineraries—so their followers can imagine themselves in Grenada. We also plan to enhance our digital experience further, including tools like multilingual AI chatbots on our website to better serve potential visitors.

BTN: You’ve clearly laid out a vision that blends strategy, innovation, and culture. Any final words?

Liburd: Grenada has always had the ingredients for greatness—natural beauty, authenticity, and warmth. Now, with a clear strategy and a united team, we’re turning that into sustained growth. It’s about building something lasting—for our people, our partners, and our visitors.