Great ideas for an incredible new year’s eve

For all the good. The bad. The ugly. And everything in between. The year is finally at an end, and that is always something to be grateful for. There’s no doubt so much to look forward to in the new year.

Like most people, you may have spent the last new year’s cooped up at home, and staying safe. A lot of fun that was, because, let’s be honest, you can only do so much inside your home. Things have definitely been looking up the last few months, and your options on how to ring in the new year are less restricted.

The London New Year’s Eve fireworks have always been a highlight to look forward to. Unfortunately, this year, just as last year, the fireworks will not be held as a public event, following a definite cancellation. There is however, so much more to look forward to as you usher in the new year.

Now, if New Year’s Eve, 2022 find you in or around London, here are some great ideas to make it a memorable NYE

1. Catch some Captivating Views of the City on a Cruise

Ring in the new year aboard a boat and catch some of most spectacular views of London as you journey across the Thames. You can look forward to a memorable evening as your boat sails past so many landmarks along the river.

Book yourself on one of these cruises and it will no doubt be such a great way to start the year seeing London in all its glory. You can choose a sightseeing cruise, or a traditional boat trip. If you are a thrill seeker looking to kick off the year with some adrenaline rush, then you can opt for a speedboat ride, instead.

2. Fine Dining across the City

Treat your taste buds to amazing meals and drinks, as you indulge in some fining with friends and family. Choose specific restaurants and you can continue to catch captivating views of the city.

The Gong , at The Shard, for example, guarantees such beautiful views of the Capital . Another great restaurant that allows you to enjoy these views is the Blueprint Cafe. These, and more options are great for private new year eve parties. You will also be pleasantly surprised to find out that most of these restaurants have special menus for the special eve. Enjoy some good food, and good laughs and toast at midnight to usher in the new year.

3. Catch a Show or Concert

Catch your favorite West End Musical, and enjoy the excitement of great adaptations. Waste no time in booking your tickets, and get the best seats in the house.

From spectacular sets, and awesome tunes to wonderful,creative costume and special effects, there is everything great about these shows to look forward to.Showing at the Cambridge Theatre, for example, is Matilda the Musical. You can catch an adaptation of the Lion King , featuring music from the amazing sir Elton John, at the Lyceum Theatre.

4. Rave the Night Away

So many clubs across London will be hosting NYE parties, and it’s some guaranteed fun. DJs have put together the most amazing playlists to have you grooving into the early hours of the new year.

M Victoria Street Studio 54 will be having a themed party, for anyone looking to go down memory lane and party like it’s the 1970s. You can relive the great 80’s and 90’s with some funk, old school and cool soul music at Apples &Pears. Allow yourself to bop till you want to drop, and let the music carry you into the next day.

5. Looking Back at 2021

Replacing the New Year Eve’s fireworks will be a broadcast spectacular on BBC One and iPayer. The live broadcast will be a celebration of London, featuring some of what have no doubt been the most defining moments over the course of this past year. It will also feature some of the highs to look forward to in the year, including hosting Euro 2022

Also a part of the programme will be a live choir performance. You can catch the live broadcast anywhere. If catching the broadcast is not something you want to do from home, then grab family and friends and go out to Trafalgar square, which will have a large screen showing the live broadcast. There will also be some food stalls at the square and some performances lined up before and after screening of the broadcast.

Move With Ease

So much to do, and no doubt so many places to visit, on New Year’s Eve and on the first day of the year. Moving around will no doubt be easier with Ubeeqo car sharing in London. Hire a car by the hour, or the day, and you can easily go from one point to the next across the city, and enjoy a wonderful New Year’s Eve.