There are many reasons why you should consider travelling to Turkey for a golf holiday. The country is easy to reach from many European cities and other places around the world thanks to direct flights. It is possible to travel to the capital city of Turkey which is Istanbul and also to other regions of Turkey including those on the South and South West coast.

Why Book a Golf Holiday in Turkey?

The team at 360 Golf Holidays have listed the very best golf courses and hotels in Turkey meaning you will not be disappointed. Before we take a look at some of the stunning golf resorts and golf courses available in Turkey, we begin our golf guide to Turkey by taking a look at some of the other reasons why you would want to book a holiday in this country.

Turkey boasts a Mediterranean climate which on the South coast can last for up to 6 months of the year. The sandy beaches and the Aegean coastline make for a lovely coastal break in the sunshine with water sports and yachting some of the popular additional activities in addition to playing golf. There is a huge range of amazing luxury and boutique hotels across the country plus a huge range of historical sites to match anywhere in the world.

Don’t forget to sample a specialist Turkish tea or coffee when playing golf in Turkey, it is like nowhere else on the planet. However, where should you consider playing golf in Turkey? Continue reading our golf guide to Turkey below for some great suggestions.

Where to Stay and Play Golf in Turkey

Belek

Situated in Belek on the South coast off Turkey, close to the city of Antalya, you will find Sueno Deluxe, which is a top Turkish golf resort. Sueno Pines Golf Course Is a lovely course to begin a golf holiday in Turkey, with subtle undulations, true greens and testing par-3’s featuring water. There are several risk/reward holes and this is the perfect way to kick off your holiday.

Staying in Belek and moving to the upper price range, no golf guide to Turkey would be complete without recommending a stay at Regnum Carya Golf Resort. The accommodation facilities at this resort are very luxurious and the location is perfect to enjoy a round of golf at the National Golf Course and Carya Golf Club, the latter of which can be played under floodlights.

The Titanic Deluxe Golf Hotel is another fabulous option when staying in this region of Turkey. This is a huge hotel with great access to the beach plus Titanic Golf Club, which is home to a 27 hole golf course. In addition, the Montgomerie Maxx Royal, opened for play in 2008, hosted the Turkish Airlines Open And is a world class golfing venue not to be missed.

Antalya

Moving closer to the city of Antalya, which is the eighth-most populous city in Turkey, the PGA Sultan Course and Pasha Golf Course are two tremendous golf courses. The PGA Sultan Course Has played host to some big Professional Golf tournaments which underlines the quality of this golf club. Water features heavily on this golf course so be prepared to take a few risks during a round. The Pasha Golf Course is known for its test in greens and many players have been known to 3 putt their wait around the course due to poor positioning on the green.

With so many exceptional golf courses and resorts to choose from, it is little wonder Turkey has become one of the best places for a golf holiday in Europe.

