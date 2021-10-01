Going on a long flight? this guide lists the best entertainment options

If you are going on a flight and wan suggestions of things to do to pss the time, then this guide will list some of the best options you can take advantage of to try and keep yourself entertained. If you want to find out about the things you can do to stop boredom in its tracks, then take a look below.

Play a Game

If you want to have the best time when you are on your flight but don’t have the attention span for much, then you can try and play some games online. If you just have no idea where to start or if you don’t know where the best games are, then you could start with this Jammin Jars slots game. Either way, it doesn’t matter what games you play, as long as you are enjoying it and as long as you stay entertained. This is one of the best ways for you to pass the time, so don’t overlook it.

Read Something

Reading is a great way for you to pass the time. If you have no idea what book to read or if you are just stuck as to what options are out there then you can easily look at a list, like this must read list. This is a great way for you to pass the time and you may even find that you can get sucked into a story that takes your mind far away from your boring flight. You can also download a lot more books from the same author if you happen to love them. This will give you access to even more books at a later date, or when you make your return trip home.

Watch a Movie

The most popular way to entertain yourself when you are on a flight would be for you to watch a movie or even to try and get into a new TV show. Most good flight companies will give you a good selection of in-flight entertainment and you can take advantage of this if you have some headphones. If you don’t, then you may find that you are able to buy some from the shopping centre before you are due to board. Either way, watching a movie is a fantastic way for you to pass the time. You may even find that you can put on the subtitles if you don’t want something in your ears as you travel.

Consider a Podcast

Do you want to have the best time when you are on your flight but don’t want to be glued to a screen? If so, then this is understandable. That being said, if you want to stay entertained then you may want to consider a podcast. When you do look into things like this, you may find that you are able to learn something new and you can also download a lot of them without having to take up much memory on your phone.