If you were to think of the best wineries globally, you would probably think of a winery located in France. Maybe a ranch located in Napa Valley, surrounded by vineyards. Another place to find some of the best wines is the Marlborough Sound in New Zealand. It is a cool climate that makes some of the best wines. There are many world-renowned wineries located not too far from some of the world’s most beautiful places.

Lavaux Vineyards, Switzerland

Although several other wineries on this list are possibly more productive, have better reputations for their quality wines, and might be located closer to you, none of them have been listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A vineyard dating back to the 11th century lies on the shore of Lake Geneva, which is called Lavaux Vineyards. Because this winery is located in a pocket of Mediterranean climate, the Chasselas grape grows best here, so the wines have their distinct character. A place such as this gives visitors the sense that they are in a different time and place. The 830 hectares of Lavaux’s terraced vines can be reached by ferry, car, or hiking trails.

Paso Robles, Califorina

The wines from Napa Valley are generally regarded as among the best wines in the world. We are fortunate to have many oenophiles enjoying Sonoma County’s wine, as we have our fair share of wine lovers. The top five wines produced in Paso Robles are considered among the best wines in the world today. Wine drinkers often place a great deal of importance on variety. You might choose a full-bodied wine for a warming glass of wine, or you might choose a light, zesty red wine to pair with tacos. The Paso Robles Red Blend has ripe flavors of raspberry and blackberry with notes of spice and vanilla. Their wines are crafted from 100% estate-owned fruit that is grown in beautiful Paso Robles.

Yarra Yering, Australia

A cool-climate region with vastly different climatic factors and one of the fastest-growing regions in Australia is the Yarra Valley. You are not likely to find a winery that you can visit in one day from a city that has world-class winemaking abilities. A person of Yarra Yering’s standing is even rarer, as she has a reputation for having a remarkable personality. There are numerous farms, cideries, breweries, and bed and breakfasts in the Yarra Valley. Still, this foodie paradise is perhaps known most well for its wines, with Yarra Yering being one of the region’s most popular and respected wines. The first woman winemaker of the year, Yarra Yering, is one of Australia’s pioneers of the winemaking industry who was born to Bailey Carrodus, one of Australia’s pioneering winemakers. She has created a perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

Chateau Montelena, California

The Napa Valley, located in California, is undoubtedly one of the world’s top wine regions. Since 1976, hundreds of wineries have set the pace for the world to follow—in other words, setting the pace for the world to follow their lead since European judges unintentionally named Californian wines better than French wines and unintentionally globalized the world of wine. In Napa Valley, Château Montelena has an impressive history and is one of the prettiest places to tour, taste, and purchase wines. The winery is situated inside a delightful Gothic castle with a lake and grounds outside. There is no better way to see Napa Valley than by visiting this winery.

Chard Farm Winery, New Zealand

In comparison to other New Zealand wineries, Chard Farm stands out in several ways. Regardless of your level of intoxication, you will be able to appreciate the beauty of this estate. Family-owned and operated, this winery is spread over five vineyards in the Central Otago region—the only part of New Zealand with a continental climate. Its wines are made from the best qualities of the area that Chard Farm is known for. Rather than pursuing the “special,” they experiment and try to find the “interesting.” They have stunning architecture, a strong sense of community engagement, and a deep understanding of the land and environment that blends in with their eccentric style. With their produce and vineyards like Chard Farm, vineyards can showcase an area. The 20km drive to Queenstown would be well worth it to enjoy this pinot noir.