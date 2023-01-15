Dyninno Group Expands Global Presence With New Istanbul Office

Dyninno Group, a global conglomerate that offers products and services in the fintech, entertainment technology, and travel sectors, has opened an office in Istanbul, Turkey, to expand its global presence and cater to the increasing demands of its travel business division, Trevolution. The newly launched office will specialize in sales, customer support, and service excellence for the company’s travel brands, including Asaptickets and Skyluxtravel.

According to Yevgeny Senderov, Dyninno Group’s CEO, the success of the business relies heavily on exceptional customer service and strategic partnerships. “Turkey has shown a significant surge in demand as a tourist destination, with over 44 million visitors in the previous year alone. Istanbul’s location as a travel and commerce hub, along with its large population of young professionals, makes it an ideal location to expand the business.“

Alisher Mirzaev, General Manager of Dyninno Turkey: “Turkey’s strategic location as a major advantage in enhancing the company’s business presence across multiple geographies. Furthermore, Istanbul and Turkey as a whole have a highly educated talent pool. We aim to hire over 100 local employees by the end of this year, and expect to have reached break-even for the investment we have made in Istanbul.”