Do colleges have summer breaks? 10 colleges with summer programs

There is plenty of adrenaline from walking into opportunities without knowing the future. However, the excitement is often overpowered by the fear of disappointment. This thrilling experience would describe the life of many high school students looking forward to joining college. The campus experience has been glorified and looked forward to by many. However, the uncertainty has many students developing cold feet towards the experience. Some colleges have sort to smoothen the process by providing summer programs customed for high school students. This allows them to get a feel of the college experience, interact with other students from various parts of the world, and further their academics while sparking new ventures.

College summer breaks

Most colleges in the United States have summer breaks. The summer breaks usually start at the end of May or the beginning of June and last about two to three months. The break allows students to rest without partaking in academic activities. It may also include mentorship and guidance programs that benefit the students through the holiday, allowing them to sharpen their skills. The following are examples of colleges with summer programs for students.

1. Brown University

Brown University has a comprehensive and inclusive summer program for undergraduate students, visiting and guest students, and the university faculty. The university offers a summer program that starts in mid-June, thus allowing students ample time to rest within the sanctioned summer break. The seven-week summer program at Brown University offers visual arts classes, anthropology lessons, leadership programs, and environmental preservation sessions. The university also offers sessions for high school students, such as the Pre-Baccaulette, which promotes students to earn a high credit score. These summer activities promote friendships and alliances with other students from various parts of the world and sharpen their mindsets while improving skills in various subjects.

2. University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania has earned prestige from its intense academic programs and high success rates. To add to its impeccable record, the university offers various engaging summer programs for high school students, international students working professionals and undergraduate students. The university offers flexible summer programs allowing students to choose the most flexible schedules. The university also offers on-campus and online programs based on the student’s preferences. High school students who enroll in the summer programs benefit from academic programs and also understand a feel of university life, thus allowing them in their selections. Moreover, the University of Pennsylvania also equips students with skills for their college applications.

3. Stanford University.

Stanford University is one of the most notable campuses, with every student hoping to set foot in the university. The university has a rich diversity of cultures and activities that entices students into joining the university for their summer program. The summer programs are tailored for high school students, undergraduates, and graduates. The university mainly aims to assist high-achieving students through their academic lives. This is through offering various educational experiences and extra-curricular activities involving culture and innovation. The university also offers innovative programs such as the Silicone Valley Innovation Explore Programs that benefit students pursuing other enrichment programs.

4. Yale University

Yale University offers a highly defined and rich summer program. The university has programs for prospective students, admitted students, faculty, and residential staff. The programs also include visiting, international, and graduate students. With credit scores as a crucial and paramount subject, especially among students, the university offers courses to high school and college students on improving their credit scores. Moreover, the university offers the chance to students looking for internship programs within the university, thus fostering mentorship for the students. Students looking for summer programs within the university can cruise the long list of options, including sports and art-based programs. The icing on the cake is that the university allows for financial aid based on the selected activity.

5. Indiana University

Indiana University offers several summer programs that mainly benefit high school students. The summer program includes summer camps for sports and art activities and academic programs to promote specialization and allow students to focus on a particular subject. The summer program is an enticing ball of activities that allow students to learn foreign languages and engage in dance programs, all while fostering interactions with other students. However, the program is not closed to high school students only. The university also offers opportunities for graduates and undergraduates to engage in programs such as business mentorships.

6. Cornell University

The mention of this university may not warrant much convincing for students to join their summer programs. The university has a long list of achievements that warrant many students’ desire to be associated with the university. Well, do not fret because, through the summer program offered at Cornell University, you may get to experience a slice of the cake. Cornell University offers online, on-campus, and abroad summer experiences for high school students, undergraduates, graduates, and anyone interested. Aside from its academic intensive programs, the university also offers debate programs and art sessions, and students in the summer experience the beautiful scenery in Ithaca through hikes, swimming, and watching the sunset. The interactive sessions among the students and lecturers allow them to gain insights and interact with renowned and famous lecturers who are also leaders in their respective fields.

7. Boston University

Summer breaks do not necessarily have to be immensely long and boring sessions. Students may find alternative ways to engage themselves through the breaks and make the most of them. An example of an engaging way to spend the summer break is through summer classes at Boston University. Boston University offers a variety of experiences, especially for high school students, that allow students to pursue new subjects, conduct research studies in the laboratories and engage in rigorous programs. Moreover, students may opt to refine their essay writing skills through various programs offered at the university. Through the experience, they may also learn about Essay Writing Services USA to sharpen their essay writing skills.

8. University of Southern California

Planning brews a key recipe for success. A feel of the pre-collage summer program places the students in an elevated position, thus allowing them to prepare for their forthcoming campus experience adequately. The summer sessions also promote interactions among students, shaping connections with other students and diversifying experiences. The University of Southern California offers summer architecture, business, global studies, communication and journalism, essay writing, engineering, information technology, and art classes. Guest speakers, educating workshops, and insightful lecturers are among the ways the university engages students through the experience. The university also offers credit or non-credit programs for two or four weeks.

9. Michigan State University

Michigan State University offers programs for high school students, students looking to finish their degree quickly, guest students, and educators. The university offers a seven-week program that is usually customed best to fit the student’s needs by splitting into small manageable programs. The university also allows for flexibility in the sessions by providing online, on-campus, and abroad summer classes, with a provision for evening classes. The campus also provides an endowment in summer classes by offering undergraduate and graduate programs financial aid. Programs such as the engineering camp, Science-Mathematics programs, and scholars programs.

10. University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame has invested in a rich summer experience highly suited for students. Through knitting modern matters into the summer experience, the university offers programs based on global matters such as health, peace, gender issues, and social determinants. The programs offered by the university also allow students to benefit from trips abroad, promoting a rich experience and interaction with the global community at Notre Dame. The university also offers online summer classes to students looking to participate in the enlivening summer experience.

Conclusion

Summer breaks in colleges allow students to rest from their academic activities and may also allow them to engage in various summer programs offered by different universities. Allow yourself to experience what other universities offer and enroll for an eventful, engrossing, and exhilarating summer break.