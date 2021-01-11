CLC WORLD RESORTS & HOTELS launches ‘Special Thanks’ offer to thank frontline COVID-19 workers

CLC World’s ‘Special Thanks’ campaign offers frontline COVID-19 workers in the UK discounts of 20% at its participating resorts on the Costa del Sol, Tenerife and in Scotland. There is a further discount of 15% available at CLC World’s Florida resorts in Orlando.

The campaign runs from mid-February for stays until 31st December 2021. The participating European resorts are CLC Duchally Country Estate near Gleneagles, CLC Club La Costa World on the Costa del Sol and CLC Paradise in Tenerife. The discounted US resorts are CLC Encantada and CLC Regal Oaks, both within 5 miles of Walt Disney World®.

The offer is fully flexible, giving frontline professionals the comfort of knowing their holiday can be adapted to their needs. CLC World is offering:

• Early check-in*

• Late check-out*

• 15%-20% off usual rates

‘Special Thanks’ is designed to acknowledge the efforts of all the frontline professionals who are working hard in their communities. This includes anyone classed as a key worker in the health and social care, education and child care, and public safety and national security sectors.

Alex Cibelli, Group Leisure Sales Manager at CLC World, said:

“CLC World’s Special Thanks offer is our way of saying thank you to key workers serving the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We want to help these unsung heroes in a way we know best: helping them to enjoy a well-earned break when the time is right. Our discount offer will do just that, allowing them to book now with peace of mind that the rates are refundable.

“We also know that shifts may be difficult to change, so we have included early check-in and late check-out.* They can start their holiday as soon as they are ready.

“The accommodation is spacious self-catering apartments and lodges, allowing the professionals to bring their family. They will enjoy space and privacy in restful surroundings – ideal for relaxing and re-energising.”

All CLC World resorts and hotels follow the company’s SafeHands protocols, which set an even higher standard of cleanliness for its accommodation and facilities. This is further assurance that holidays are safe and stress-free.