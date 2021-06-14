Victor Chalfoun, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre

Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre has been nominated for a number of prestigious trophies at the upcoming World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News chats with general manager, Victor Chalfoun, to find out how the property is battling back from the Covid-19 pandemic and what we can expect in the months ahead

Breaking Travel News: Where do we stand with the reopening of hospitality in Dubai – is Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre currently fully operational?

Victor Chalfoun: Due to the right response towards the pandemic and the decisions made along the way by the officials of the country, we can notice that the hospitality sector in Dubai is recovering on a faster pace compared to the situation worldwide.

As global travel restrictions continue to change, our approach is to constantly remain close to our guests and clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

We developed our domestic leisure segment that continues to help us navigate the constant dynamic shifts, while we are ready to welcome our international guests.

Despite the pandemic, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre was able to provide its guests with the best-in-class service.

We are fully operational and looking forward to welcoming back guests from all around the world for a true Waldorf experience.

BTN: How would you currently describe the mood in the city? Has the successful vaccination drive retuned tourism to something like normal?

VC: We are fortunate to be in a country where the importance of a fast response towards the pandemic was adopted from the very early stages and the results of appropriate actions can be seen in the tourism sector.

As we continue being mindful of the safety of our guests and team members and implementing the right measures, we will encourage tourists to travel and feel safe.

BTN: What changes have you made to keep guests safe while they are with you in Dubai?

VC: At Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, our top priority has always been the safety and security of our guests and team members.

The hospitality industry has seen an ever-evolving change to address travellers’ expectations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, the CleanStay program by Hilton was rolled out to deliver an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection at all Hilton properties worldwide.

Guests can cross peace of mind off their checklist and create the unforgettable experiences they expect when staying with us.

What has not changed is our commitment to comfort, safety, and well-being of our guests.

BTN: With Expo 2020 now just months away, is there a hope the sector can make a full recovery this year?

VC: Due to the international restrictions, the hospitality sector continues to face several challenges.

However, there has been a tremendous amount of work put in place for one of the most important international events.

It can be noticed that special attention is being paid to the hospitality sector, therefore Expo 2020 is expected to encourage incremental demand to the city which will have a major impact on the tourism industry.





BTN: Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre is in the running for a number of top titles at the World Travel Awards - how important are accolades such as this to the success of the property?

VC: Accolades are very important, as they help recognize the vast amount of effort being undertaken every single day by the team to delight and serve our guests.

In addition, they tremendously help in positioning the property and brand among the best of the best in the luxury hospitality sector.

It remains of great importance for us to showcase our brand culture and personality along with the passion, dedication and attention to details our team undertakes every day.

More Information

Spanning floors 18-55 of the Burj Daman, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre is urban retreat is within ten minutes of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and the Dubai Fountain.

The property offers a rooftop pool and bar, a luxury spa and Technogym equipment.

Find out more on the official website.