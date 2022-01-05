BTN interview: Nicola Madden-Greig, group director of marketing, Courtleigh Hospitality Group

Jamaica Pegasus Hotel - part of the Courtleigh Hospitality Group - has been honoured with the title of Jamaica’s Best MICE Hotel at the World MICE Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Nicola Madden-Greig, group director of marketing and sales with the company, about the prestigious honour and what it means to have won.

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your success at the World MICE Awards – how does it feel to have been recognised in this way?

Nicola Madden-Greig: We’re elated!

An absolute commitment to service excellence is baked into the very DNA of our hotel.

This is especially true of the services we provide to our MICE clients.

Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions are the backbone of our operation and a deep source of pride for our entire staff.

Our highly skilled and experienced team has successfully hosted meetings and conferences for delegates from the United Nations, various heads of state and even royalty.

This award is a tremendous credit to their professionalism and dedication to excellence

BTN: Can you tell us a little about the property – what is it that separates it from its competitors in the destination?

NMG: Much like the Plaza is to New York and the Savoy is to London, the Jamaica Pegasus is the it hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.

It carries iconic status emblematic of the highest levels of hospitality in the capital, if not the entire Caribbean.

As such, the hotel has been honoured to serve as Kingston’s home away from home for luminaries across the political, sports, entertainment and business worlds.

Kings and queens, United States presidents, celebrities, corporate titans and other newsmakers all choose the Jamaica Pegasus.

BTN: How will winning at the World MICE Awards allow you to develop the brand? Will you be using the trophy in your marketing at all?

NMG: Recent studies validate the current strength of the MICE travel market, as well as its robust prospects for future growth.

Having a World MICE Award in our trophy case and adorning our marketing materials places the Jamaica Pegasus in a solid position to ride the wave of that growth, further cementing our status among the top conference hotels in the Caribbean.

