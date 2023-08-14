BTN BOOK REVIEW - RIDING IN THE WILD - MOTORCYCLE ADVENTURES OFF AND ON THE ROADS

Pack up your panniers and grab your helmet. Life is short. Get ready for adventure with Riding in the Wild, a comprehensive guide to riding classic motorcycles on and off the roads. Written by motorcycle enthusiast and travel expert Jordan Gibbons, this book takes you on a journey around the globe, showcasing the best motorcycle regions and routes that offer unforgettable experiences. From the rugged terrain of the Australian outback to the winding roads of the Scottish Highlands, Gibbons offers informative advice on what to pack, what to wear, and the best bikes to take on your journey. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or a beginner looking for a new way to explore the world, Riding in the Wild has something for everyone. With stunning photography, maps, illustrations, and inspiring stories, this book is a great companion for anyone with an adventurous spirit.

JORDAN GIBBONS is a writer and photographer specializing in motorbikes and bikepacking journalism. The editor of Built, a high-quality quarterly custom motorcycle magazine, he is also the former news editor of Motorcycling News, and his work has been published with BBC News, Bloomsbury, Brother Cycles, Cyclist Magazine, Financial Times, La Repubblica, Lonely Planet, Pannier, Rouleur, Soigneur, Specialized, and The Guardian.

Editors: gestalten & Jordan Gibbons

Features: Full color, hardcover, stitch bound, 272 pages Format: 22.5 × 29 cm, 9 × 11 1⁄2 inches

Price:€45(D) £40 $65(US)

ISBN: 978-3-96704-127-9

