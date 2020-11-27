Breaking Travel News interview: Christophe Schnyder, general manager, Sofitel Dubai the Palm Resort

Katie Jensen speaks to Christophe Schnyder from Sofitel Dubai the Palm Resort about winning at the World Travel Awards

Sofitel Dubai the Palm Resort & Spa has scooped a number of top titles at the World Travel Awards.

Situated on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, general manager Christophe Schnyder told Breaking Travel News the trophies would provide an excellent springboard to welcome guests this year.

In total, the property took a total of three trophies in 2020 – including World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Apartments, Middle East’s Leading Green Hotel and Middle East’s Leading Themed Resort.

Schnyder told Breaking Travel News: “It is very special to be recognised, especially because it has been so many years in a row that we have won this award.

“I would say – particularly in 2020 – it is a great recognition; our apartments have really taken the limelight at this property.

“They have been very successful indeed, for both short and long stays; we have many people in Dubai who were deciding if they had to return to Europe or not, but decided to stay with us, leading to a very good occupancy last year.”

The news comes as Sofitel Dubai the Palm cuts the ribbon on a swanky new Premier Lounge, adding a dash of exclusivity to its luxury offering.

Guests who book directly and stay in a Luxury Club Room, suites or pre-packed guestroom with club lounge benefits are eligible for access with full privileges.

It can also be bought as an upgrade, and provided to the Accor All Platinum, Diamond and Limitless members.

Guests benefits include personalised check-in and check-out, breakfast, afternoon tea, happy hour, all-day refreshments and snacks, late check-out, butler service and access to the spa, plus more.

That all amounts to more time by the pool and less time handling logistics of a stay.



Christophe Schnyder, centre, celebrates with World Travel Awards founder, Graham Cooke, and Katie Jensen of Breaking Travel News

Guests are offered a chance to discover a warm French-Polynesian welcome at Sofitel Dubai the Palm, a luxury five-star beach resort situated on the east Crescent of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

The property offers a rejuvenating escape inspired by the rich culture of the South Pacific.

Nestled among lush greenery on the idyllic shores of the Arabian Gulf, Sofitel Dubai the Palm offers a tropical and relaxing sanctuary, only a short distance away from the vibrant, buzzing metropolis of Dubai.

With magnifique touches of French elegance interlaced throughout the hotel, we invite you to ‘Live the French way’ and indulge in excellence.

Find out more on the official website.