Back in Business: Vienna’s hotels reopen

As the Coronavirus case numbers continue to fall thanks to the hard work of citizens and governments across Europe, many countries are beginning to slowly and cautiously think about opening up to tourists. Starting on May 29th, Vienna will begin to reopen its hotels. The tourism sector is trying to get back to work in hopes of regaining some sort of normality. Hopefully financial stability can be restored as quickly as possible in this severely impacted area of the global economy.

Keep in mind that tourists have the choice to either take a test on arrival in Vienna airport, or face a two week quarantine. Tests cost €190 and the results are issued within three hours. Taking the test is worth it to be able to carry on with your holiday without any worries and without having to waste your entire trip stuck in quarantine!

So, if you’re planning a weekend break to Vienna to celebrate escaping lockdown, here’s some tips to maximise your experience in the beautiful capital of Austria!

Arguably the most famous landmark in Vienna is Schönbrunn Palace. A residence of the Hapsburgs, this monumental palace built in 1642 combines Baroque sophistication with lavish furnishings. With Coronavirus, you may only be able to view the palace from the outside (don’t forget to wander through the gardens!), but usually you can tour the palace and get a look at the luxury in which the royalty of yonder days lived!

If you want to cook up a storm, visit the Naschmarkt. Full of fresh, local vegetables, meats and other tantalising treats, this massive Austrian market can provide you with a taste of local life. Restaurants serving local and international food populate the market. If you are looking for free WiFi around the city, you can find it here. Pop along to the Flea Market on a Saturday to pick up some souvenirs and secondhand bargains!

For an escape into nature, take a day trip to the Vienna Woods to the west of the city. This beautiful natural landscape spans a whopping 45 kilometres. From underground boat rides (the seegrotte) to Hunting Lodges and small villages, there’ll never be a dull moment!

If you want a gentle and thorough introduction to your holiday, why not take a free walking tour of Vienna to acquaint yourself with the amazing city? You’ll get to experience the grandeur of Vienna out in the fresh air, while getting some exercise and staying safe from packed, enclosed spaces where the virus spreads fastest.

After your walking tour, get an insider’s view on all of the top attractions in Vienna with the Vienna Pass, an all-inclusive sightseeing pass for one to six days, which allows you to enjoy free admission to over sixty of Vienna’s top attractions. With this pass, you can get unlimited rides on hop-on hop-off bus routes and loads of discounts at exclusive partner companies.

If you’re ready for a jam-packed break, Vienna will keep you on your toes! Enjoy your first holiday after quarantine and indulge in all that the city has to offer. Do your research and snag a great hotel bargain thanks to the reopening of the country.