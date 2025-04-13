A Night of Elegance and Triumph in Saint Lucia: Windjammer Landing Shines at the World Travel Awards

Last night, the Caribbean breeze carried more than just the scent of sea salt and tropical blooms—it carried the excitement of celebration, prestige, and pride. The World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2025 unfolded in spectacular fashion at the luxurious Sandals Grande St. Lucian, nestled between the turquoise waters of Rodney Bay and the majestic peaks of the island’s interior.

The evening was a dazzling showcase of the region’s finest in hospitality and tourism, with industry leaders, dignitaries, and travel aficionados gathering under the stars to honour excellence. But one name stood out among the glittering crowd: Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences, which proudly claimed the title of Saint Lucia’s Leading Villa Resort 2025.

As the announcement echoed through the elegant ballroom, cheers erupted from the Windjammer team, whose dedication to luxury, sustainability, and authentic Caribbean hospitality has long made them a favourite among discerning travellers. Their win was not just a recognition of world-class service—it was a celebration of Saint Lucian spirit.

The resort’s representatives took the stage with grace and gratitude, reflecting on the journey that led to this moment. “This award is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable experiences,” said a spokesperson. “We’re honoured to represent Saint Lucia on the world stage.”

Nestled on over 60 lush acres of hillside overlooking the shimmering Caribbean Sea, Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences is a luxurious escape that blends Mediterranean charm with the vibrant soul of Saint Lucia. Located in Labrelotte Bay, just minutes from Castries, this award-winning resort offers a unique blend of barefoot luxury, family-friendly amenities, and romantic seclusion.

Accommodations

Windjammer Landing features a diverse range of accommodations, including:

Hillside Villas with panoramic ocean views

Private Residences with plunge pools and expansive terraces

Suites and Guestrooms designed with Caribbean elegance and modern comfort

Each space is thoughtfully appointed with plush furnishings, spacious layouts, and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow that invites the tropical breeze inside.

Dining & Culinary Experiences

Guests can indulge in world-class dining across multiple venues:

Dragonfly: Caribbean-inspired cuisine with oceanfront views

Papa Don’s: Mediterranean trattoria-style dining nestled on the hillside

Embers: Casual beachside grill with fresh seafood and tropical cocktails

Upper Deck: Fine dining with a focus on steak and seafood

Jammer’s: Vibrant beachfront bar and restaurant with live music

The resort’s culinary philosophy emphasizes fresh, local ingredients, with menus that celebrate the island’s rich flavors and traditions.

Wellness & Spa

The Serenity Spa is a tranquil haven offering:

Traditional and modern treatments

In-water hammocks

Steam rooms and tropical garden views

Yoga and wellness classes

Guests can rejuvenate with bespoke therapies designed to restore balance and vitality in a serene, nature-infused setting.

Activities & Experiences

Windjammer Landing is a playground for all ages:

Motorized and non-motorized water sports, including kayaking, sailing, and snorkeling

Six sparkling swimming pools

Jacquot Fun Club for kids, with pizza parties, coconut bowling, and dance lessons

Teen activities, including bonfire nights and karaoke

Fitness center, tennis courts, and guided nature hikes

Whether you’re seeking adventure or relaxation, the resort offers curated experiences to suit every mood.

Romance & Special Occasions

Perfect for honeymoons, weddings, and anniversaries, Windjammer Landing provides:

Private beach dinners

Sunset cruises

Couples’ spa packages

Custom event planning for unforgettable celebrations

Sustainability & Community

Windjammer Landing is committed to sustainable tourism, with eco-conscious practices and community engagement initiatives that support local culture and conservation.

With its recent multi-million-dollar transformation, Windjammer Landing has elevated its offerings to new heights, earning its place among the Caribbean’s most prestigious resorts. Whether you’re traveling with family, escaping for romance, or seeking serenity, this Saint Lucian gem promises an experience that lingers long after your stay.

Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards, praised the evening as “a privilege” and commended the winners for “raising the collective benchmark across the region.” Louis Lewis, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, called the event “an incredible boost to our tourism sector,” highlighting the island’s commitment to excellence



Guests at the ceremony were treated to a feast of local flavours, rhythmic island music, and heartfelt speeches that highlighted the resilience and innovation of Caribbean tourism. The setting—Sandals Grande St. Lucian—was itself a reminder of the region’s allure, with its overwater bungalows, pristine beaches, and panoramic views that seem to stretch into eternity.

As the night drew to a close, the stars above Saint Lucia seemed to shine a little brighter, reflecting the pride of a nation and the promise of its future in global travel. For Windjammer Landing, the honour is more than a trophy—it’s an invitation to continue elevating the Caribbean experience, one villa at a time.