6 Steps to finding accommodation while traveling

If you’re taking the leap and finally going traveling this year, you’ve probably got a lot on your plate. From setting up your visa to packing up your belongings, it seems like the list of tasks is never-ending when you’re organizing your travels.

One of the most important factors to consider before you head off is your accommodation. Where are you going to stay? Who are you going to stay with? What is your budget for accommodation? Are you looking for a condo for rent or are you happy with a small room? These are just a few of the questions you need to ask yourself.

Here are six steps you need to take in order to find decent accommodation while you’re traveling.

Determine Your Budget

Your budget is probably the largest factor that will determine what accommodation you end up getting. Before you start looking for specific locations, you first need to figure out how much you can afford to spend on your accommodation. Create a spreadsheet to list your income, savings, and total estimated expenses. This will help you organize your finances properly.

Consider Location

Once your budget for your trip has been determined, you can start searching around for the right location. If you’re heading off to an exciting city, say Manila, in the Philippines, do you want to live right in the middle of the action? Or would you prefer to live slightly out of the center to allow yourself an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city?

If you’re traveling to a less commercial area that is not as Westernized, you might have limited options for accommodation. If this is the case, you might want to find a room that is closest to the area in the country you’re aiming to explore the most.

Figure Out Sizing

Most accommodation booking sites allow you to filter out specific room sizes. Once you’ve figured out what sized rooms you’re going to need, you can start searching. You’re going to want somewhere that fits your belongings in nicely, but still has a little extra room for you to move around freely.

Check the Available Facilities

After deciding on specific room size, check out what facilities are available in the accommodation you’re considering. Check that it’s got free WiFi and clean bathrooms to use. Do they supply a breakfast buffet each morning? Is there a fridge in your room to store your cold foods?

Look at Ratings and Reviews

Always pay attention to the ratings and reviews of the places you’re looking at. Read quite a few reviews to gain a well-rounded perspective of other people’s experiences. For the negative reviews, see if there are any running themes throughout. If people are consistently complaining about unfriendly staff or bugs in the bed, move onto the next listing!

Make Your Final Decision

After considering all of the above, you’re ready to make your final decision. Don’t wait to book, as the place you want might get booked up quickly. Once you’ve made your payment, you can start concentrating on packing up your things.