15 Driving safety tips

Approximately 3200 people lost their lives during motor vehicle crashes within the time span of January 2021 to September 2021, as per the NHTSA reports. The report also states that this number is predicted to only increase in the years to come. To avoid this, it is of utmost importance to follow and practice road safety.

It is not about the fatalities during the crashes only, most people get injured to an extent where they lose their ability to function as normal people. For them, it would mean the whole world if they could go back in time and alter that one moment.



Tips to master your driving skills

Practicing safe driving requires patience and years of experience. There is no shortcut to being a great driver, however, there are some key points that can help the drivers make the right decisions. Here is a list of some tips for a smoother and safer driving experience.

Focus is the key

The first and the most basic rule of driving is to stay alert to the surroundings. In addition to focusing on what is in front of you, constantly keep checking the rear and side mirrors to make sure you are not creating any frustration for those driving behind you. Keep your phone away and turn the music volume to a level where you can listen to the outside sound.

Make safety a priority

Make sure you and the people sitting beside you have fastened their seat belts. During more than half of the casualties that happen due to car accidents, passengers were reportedly not wearing a seat belt. Car crashes are fatal without taking safety precautions, regardless of the speed. Even if the accident happens at a slower speed, not having a seat belt on causes severe bone and head injuries. Buckling up the seat belt reduces the fatality chances by a large margin.

Install Dashboard Cameras

Dashboard cameras are essential when it comes to driving safety. Dashcams capture the live footage throughout the road journey and in case of an accident, the recordings are used as evidence to figure out the actual cause of the accident. To challenge the false ticket or prevent insurance fraud, dashcam footage is the strongest evidence you can own. In addition to that, dashcams come with a variety of safety features such as global positioning, emergency SOS, sending alerts to drowsy drivers, and the list goes on.

Keep weather conditions in check

During the weather conditions like snow, rain, and fog, adjust your driving accordingly. Do not try to rush towards the destination and avoid overtaking.

Keep all the emergency tools

Allocate a specific space in your vehicle for emergency tools like a spare tire, jack, jump starter, etc for the situations like unexpected breakdowns, emergencies, or crashes.

Be predictable

Do not change sides or overtake abruptly without indication. This might lead to an accident or chaos on the road. Make sure your actions are not unpredictable to the drivers around you.

Stay alert of the surroundings

Keep an eye out for indications from the drivers around you and follow the traffic signals. It is also recommended to stay at a safe distance from the pedestrian area to avoid any mishap.

Know when to hit the brake

Brakes can be a tricky part of driving. Understand your vehicle brakes and make sure to hit them at a safe distance. The size of the vehicle also matters while braking, for instance, a passenger vehicle traveling at a normal speed of 100 km/h (approx: 65mph) weighing 1800 kg (approx: 4000 lbs) would take 300 feet to stop on average whereas a fully loaded truck weighing 36000 kg (approx: 8000lbs) traveling at the same speed would averagely take additional 500 feet to stop.

Follow the traffic rules

Abiding by the traffic rules is a no-brainer. Traffic signals are guaranteed to reduce road chaos but oftentimes drivers start rushing at the yellow signal disturbing the drivers around.

Do not depend on others

Do not assume that the drivers would do what you think they should do. Be thoughtful of fellow drivers but do not expect they will give you the way to surpass or change

the lane.

Operate smoothly

Avoid abrupt brakes and turns as it creates chaos for fellow drivers as well as the passengers inside. The strongest suit of a good driver is that he operates the vehicle without any jerks.

Speed limits are important

Signboards mentioning the recommended speed limit at each road are important. You can not drive at the speed of 100km/h on every road. Keep adjusting the speed according to the surroundings.

Tailgate is a bad idea

Drivers often hit brakes too close to the vehicle in front of them leaving very little space for the driver ahead of them to move. This develops road rage and often leads to an unintentional collision. Preserve a safe distance between the vehicle ahead of you to avoid this problem.

Communicate with indicators

Indicators are for the sole purpose of establishing communication with fellow drivers. This indicates them ahead of time if you are about to switch lanes or hit the brake so the driver behind you can adjust their speed and position accordingly.

Regular vehicle maintenance

Remember to take your vehicle for routine checkups for efficient driving. This includes performing regular maintenance of the vehicle’s engine, tires, brakes, indicators, headlights, etc, and getting instant repairs done whe rever needed. This not only ensures safe driving but also preserves your vehicle value for a longer period of time.

Conclusion

Safe driving might seem overwhelming but practicing some necessary precautions and basic safety rules as discussed above can help you improve your driving skills and enable you to keep yourself and others safe.