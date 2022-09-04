Zurich Airport to participate in Food Zurich

For the first time, Zurich Airport will participate in Food Zurich as one of its venues from 8 to 18 September. As part of the third-largest food festival in Europe, a variety of culinary experiences will take place at various locations at the Circle as well as the Airport Shopping.

Over the course of ten days, nine different partner businesses at Zurich Airport will be hosting events based on the festival motto “Culinary Future.” A multi-course menu based on the farm-to-table approach at Leon’s Loft, a fundraising dinner in support of the NGO Smiling Gecko at Restaurant Sablier, or culinary highlights from Italy’s star chef Renato Bosco at L’Oro di Napoli. The offer is as diverse as tastes are.

Those who want to get active themselves can benefit from experts’ knowledge in various workshops. Bar Iris, for example, offers cocktail workshops, and at Chreis 14 you can get tips and tricks on sustainable cooking in everyday life from the SV Group’s culinary trainees.

Wine lovers will not be disappointed either. Sommelière Christine Spiri will guide visitors through the fascinating world of organic wines at Bio Local. At the Circle, specialists from the wineries Frescobaldi, Robert Mondavi, the Staatskellerei Zürich and the Bodega Catena Zapata, invite visitors in collaboration with Mövenpick Wein to wine tastings and personal exchanges.

The starting point for visitors is the Circle main square, which is suitably decorated for the festival and invites visitors to stay in the evenings with live music. On 18 September, the alleys at the Circle will be transformed into a food market. At around 30 market stalls, visitors get to know the delicacies of small producers from the region. Their sustainably produced products can be tasted and purchased on site. The owners of the businesses, most of whom will be on site during the Food Market, will provide visitors with first-hand information about their products.

