Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som Celebrates World Mangrove Day, Planting 200 Seedlings

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East’s first full-immersion wellness resort, has celebrated World Mangrove Day with the planting of 200 new mangrove seedlings at the resort’s Mangrove Deck.

Supporting the resort’s Mangrove Restoration project, this immersive experience offered guests a chance to participate in an enlightening session highlighting the crucial role mangrove forests play in preserving the planet’s health. Celebrated Qatari athlete and newly appointed Friend of Chiva-Som and Wellness Icon in Qatar, Mariam Faris, also joined the dedicated initiative.

“Our mangrove restoration efforts are part of our long-term commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Mr. Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som. “Welcoming Mariam to support this initiative further amplifies our mission to protect and regenerate natural ecosystems. Her dedication to wellness and her influence within the community makes her the perfect ambassador for our brand as we continue our commitment to holistic wellbeing and sustainability. Together, we strive to foster a deeper connection between personal wellbeing and the health of our natural environment.”

Collaborating with public advocates who share the same vision and passion in sustainability, the ‘Friends of Chiva-Som’ brand-wide campaign is dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural environment surrounding its two resorts – Chiva-Som Hua Hin in Thailand and Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar – as well as to promoting sustainable tourism and wellness practices within the industry globally.

Zulal Wellness Resort invites guests and the wider community to join in celebrating this exciting partnership and to participate in upcoming collaborative events with Mariam Farid.

For more information or reservations, please email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at [email protected], call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6555 or visit www.zulal.com.

