Zanini appointed general manager at Burj al Arab

Ermanno Zanini has been appointed general manager at Burj al Arab in Dubai, one of the most prestigious hotels in the world.

The hotelier has been leader of Capri Palace in Italy, which joined Jumeirah Group earlier this year, since 2002.

Zanini is also vice president for southern Europe at the Dubai-based company, and is expected to take up his new role in the coming days.

Commenting on the journey that took him to the pinnacle of hospitality, Zanini said: “I directed the Four Seasons in New York and that of Milan in Italy and then in 2002 I started my extraordinary Capri adventure.

“Over the years, Capri Palace has become a point of reference for the star system and international tourism also thanks to the quality of its restaurant, L ‘Olivo, which has won two Michelin stars.”

In Dubai, Zanini intends to re-propose the same successful recipe utilised in Italy.

In fact, he adds, in the restaurants of the Burj Al Arab guests will taste traditional Mediterranean dishes, offered in an international gourmet key.

The Burj Al Arab itself reopened on December 16th ahead of an expected influx of tourists from all over the world during the festive period.

“Many will arrive with private jets, others with large yachts, which will land directly on the islet almost entirely occupied by the hotel,” Zanini said.

World Travel Awards voters honoured Burj Al Arab with the trophy for World’s Leading Luxury All-Suite Hotel in 2020.