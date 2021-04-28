Zabeel House partners with Jumeirah Zabeel Saray for Eid Al-Fitr deal

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, the Greens is going all out this Eid Al-Fitr with a range of offers designed to tempt residents to save on airfare and recharge with a long weekend holiday close to home.

The 210-room urban nexus is offering a mix of exciting deals across rooms, spa, and restaurants, Lah Lah and Social Company, as well as access to one of the most famous waterparks in Dubai.

The hotel’s electric, welcoming spirit urges guests to find their space and settle in, soaking up all the quirks, features and hidden gems on offer.

Guests can retreat into urban loft style-rooms in the heart of social Dubai complete with complimentary breakfast, 20 per cent off dining at Social Company or Lah Lah, 30 per cent off spa treatments, and complimentary use of the fitness centre at Native Club.

An exclusive rate of AED75 per person will be offered for access to Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Prices start from AED350 per night, with breakfast for two.

Alternatively, experience a city break with a difference and enjoy home-like living inclusive of complimentary breakfast, access to temperature-controlled pools at the property and fitness centre at Native Club.

Also included is access to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and its pristine pool and beach on the Palm Jumeirah throughout your stay.

Prices start from AED 490 a night, with breakfast for two.