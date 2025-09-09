YOTEL Appoints Phil Andreopoulos as Chief Executive Officer

YOTEL, the global hospitality brand known for its design and tech-led approach to modern travel, proudly announces the appointment of Phil Andreopoulos as Chief Executive Officer. His appointment follows the news that YOTEL’s majority shareholder, the Al-Bahar Group (‘the Group’), acquired an additional 30% stake in the company earlier this year increasing the Group’s holding in YOTEL to more than 95%. The investment underscored the Group’s confidence in the future of YOTEL and signals a bold new trajectory for the brand, as the company sets its sights on doubling its global hotel portfolio to 15,000 rooms by 2030.

Talal Al Bahar, Chairman, YOTEL and Al-Bahar Group comments: “YOTEL’s success over the last 15 years has been exemplary, from start-up concept into the global company it is today with an expansive portfolio of properties in prime locations.

Now, it is time to scale the business further. Phil Andreopoulos brings a wealth of commercial and operational experience and under his leadership, YOTEL will enhance its distribution, direct business contribution and loyalty proposition. He will also drive expansion of both the managed and franchise businesses in key markets.”

“I would like to personally thank Hubert Viriot for his instrumental role in driving YOTEL’s growth. We are delighted to welcome him as Vice Chairman, where his experience and vision will continue to add significant value to the company and its stakeholders.”

A seasoned leader with decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Andreopoulos joins YOTEL following a distinguished career at Marriott International, where he held multiple senior leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“I’m thrilled to join YOTEL at such a pivotal moment in its growth,” said Phil Andreopoulos. “The pioneering concept and global footprint mean YOTEL’s global recognition supersedes its size and that, paired with the agility of being independent, creates a unique opportunity to scale quickly and offer owners, investors and franchisees the speed and innovation they crave in the industry.

I look forward to working alongside the talented YOTEL team and the Board to build on the company’s strong foundation, expand our global presence and continue delivering unforgettable experiences for travellers around the world.”

Most recently, Andreopoulos served as Chief Commercial Officer for EMEA at Marriott International, where his responsibilities spanned Brand Management, Marketing, e-Commerce, Sales, Reservations, Revenue Management, Loyalty, Communications, and Consumer Insights across 78 countries and all Marriott brands.

Prior to this role, Andreopoulos served as Chief Operating Officer for Owner & Franchise Services EMEA and Sub-Saharan Africa, where he oversaw the successful growth and development of franchise operations, maximising the potential of the brand, systems and sales engines.

The announcement follows the appointment earlier in the year of Yvonne Thomsen as Chief Financial Officer. Yvonne joined YOTEL from IHG, where she held the role of VP Finance Europe and Chief Financial Officer for Six Senses Hotels. The appointment of Phil Andreopoulos represents a strategic leadership evolution designed to support YOTEL in its next chapter.

For more information, visit www.yotel.com.