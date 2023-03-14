Yazan Latif has joined Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha as general manager.

With over 22 years of experience in luxury hotel chains, Latif started his journey in 1999 at the Oxford Belfry Hotel in the UK. He then joined the Four Seasons and remained with the brand for almost 15 years.

He joined the Viceroy Hotel Group in 2014 as director of rooms at the Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi (now W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island) while supporting as hotel manager task force for the Viceroy Palm Jumeirah – Dubai (now FIVE Palm Jumeirah) and the Viceroy Istanbul. In 2018, Latif moved to Sheraton Grand Doha as hotel manager, and in 2020 was appointed GM at the Ritz Carlton Sharq Village & Spa.

A Canadian-Jordanian, Latif speaks English and Arabic fluently, holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Jordan University, a master’s in international hotel and tourism management from Oxford Brookes University in the UK, and an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University.