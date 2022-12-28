Yas Plaza Hotels appoints new managing director

Yas Plaza Hotels has appointed hospitality veteran Fredrik Reinisch as its new managing director. Taking the helm at Yas Plaza’s six international hotel brands, Reinisch brings over 20 years of experience with leisure properties in the UAE.

His previous role was as complex general manager for the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection and GM of the Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection. He has also spent time as regional GM of JA Resorts & Hotels for the UAE and Seychelles.

Reinisch shared: “I am truly excited to lead Yas Plaza Hotels and look forward to ensuring that the group continues to deliver the unforgettable hotel experiences it has become known for in the region. With additional enhancements planned and the new Cyan Beach experience launched for guests, Yas Plaza Hotels will truly be the only leisure destination on Yas Island with private beach access for guests to stay, play and enjoy.”

A strategic business executive, Reinisch has proven abilities in planning, revenue management, and project management, improving the efficiency of operations and implementing strategies and policies to optimise profitability. He is also a driven project leader with extensive pre-opening, rebranding and refurbishment experience, leading the rebranding of Al Habtoor City into three different Hilton brands, including the first-ever luxury branded LXR by Hilton, Habtoor Palace, LXR.

Source: Hotelier Middle East