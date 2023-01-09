Yas Island Abu Dhabi announces ‘World’s Best Job’ competition for its next ambassador

Kevin Hart, CIO of Yas Island, has just announced that applications are open to the public for the ‘World’s Best Job’, a chance to become Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s next ambassador. The chosen candidate, if deemed “Hart-worthy”, stands a chance to win an unbeatable package including a $100,000 ‘salary’, a luxury hotel stay, exclusive world-class entertainment experiences across Yas Island Abu Dhabi and much more. Applications are open from January 9 – 23 and budding candidates can send in their video applications on hireme.yasisland.com, before a jury selects a shortlist of five by January 26.

Yas Island was awarded World’s Leading Theme Park Destination in the 2022 World Travel Awards

Those keen to be shortlisted will simply need to film and upload a video of themselves and answer one simple question: “How will you make Yas Island Hart to Beat?”. To increase their chances, applicants are advised to share and upload their savvy submissions on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no shortage of exhilarating experiences in store, Yas Island Abu Dhabi promises the winner a $100,000 prize to start, in addition to a Business Class flight to Abu Dhabi. The winner will get to call the Fabulous Suite at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island home for 60 days and have access to delightful spa and dining experiences at the coveted hotel.

To get around the Island, the newest ambassador will ride in style in a luxury car for the duration of their stay. Courtesy of Yas Marina Circuit, the winner will be able to satisfy their need for speed through karting sessions and the Formula Yas 3000 Driving Experience on the world-famous Formula 1 track. What’s more, the winner will receive a 60-day club membership at Yas Links Golf Package complete with golfing sessions to help perfect their swing.

Looking for more? The winner will also get to scale to new heights with the ultimate indoor adventure hub, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, featuring two record-breaking experiences with indoor climbing and indoor skydiving. Last but not least, the winner will be granted two Yas Theme Parks Gold Annual Passes, for unlimited access to Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

As the competition draws to a close, the ultimate winner of the ‘World’s Best Job’ is set to be announced on February 3.

For more information, terms and conditions, and to apply, please visit hireme.yasisland.com.