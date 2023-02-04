Yas Island Abu Dhabi announces the ‘World’s Best Job’ winner

Following two weeks of exciting and highly creative submissions by hopeful applicants from all over the world, Yas Island Abu Dhabi has now announced its latest ambassador.

With thousands of online applications from across over 100 countries, Ayax Bader, a marketeer from Argentina and a resident of the UAE, has shown the judges why he deserves the World’s Best Job. Taghreed Alsaeed, Group Communications & Destination Marketing at Miral Group, presented Ayax with the coveted prize at Yas Island’s Yas Marina Circuit HQ.

Earlier in January, the competition witnessed five shortlisted candidates with the potential to Hart-ify Yas Island; the final five received immense support and engagement from the audience. The competition saw the highest ever engagement recorded on social media for the brand.



Today, Ayax has proven that he is ready to make the island hart-to-beat. With a $100,000 salary and a luxurious hotel stay in addition to exciting perks in store, stay tuned for how Ayax takes on Yas Island, the world’s premier leisure and tourism destination, where visitors get to experience a whole new level of entertainment.

Yas island was awarded World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022 at last year’s World Travel Awards

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/