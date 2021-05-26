Wyndham to take Days Inn brand into Turkey with Istanbul property

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is strengthening its position as Turkey’s largest international hotel chain with the upcoming opening of the newly built Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Maltepe.

The property will become the first in the country under the well-known economy brand.

Located close to Maltepe’s business district, several nearby recreational areas and with convenient access to Istanbul’s city centre, the 80-room hotel is slated to open later this summer as travel demand is expected to pick up.

It will be complemented by the 176-room Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Esenyurt, a new construction hotel that is part of a mixed-use development scheduled to open in the second part of the year.

The new additions are the latest in Wyndham’s expansion in Turkey, where the company is the largest international hotel chain with 80 hotels across the country including cities, resorts and up-and-coming destinations.

The company also has a development pipeline of over 2,000 rooms, including five hotels expected to open this year.

Days Inn is the eighth hotel brand Wyndham has launched in Turkey, following the recent debut and expansion of the La Quinta brand in Istanbul, Giresun and Bodrum.

Dimitris Manikis, EMEA president, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Around the world, Days Inn is renowned for delivering a warm, reliable hospitality and guest experience.

“With many beautiful and diverse destinations that suit and inspire any type of travellers, Turkey has incredible potential for development.

“Launching new brands is a key part of our expansion strategy and growth commitment for Turkey, and we are thrilled to introduce Days Inn and bring even more accommodation options into this exciting country.”